IF YOU’RE LOOKING FOR FUN, inexpensive snacks, TikTok is full of intriguing ideas. Pasta chips? Baked feta pasta? Corn ribs? There were definitely a few recipes I had to try.
A friend of mine who loves TikTok and follows keto diet trends swears by a baked pickle and cheese snack she saw in a video.
It reminds me of a trend from a couple of years back when everyone was making Parmesan crisps for their Caesar salads — all you need to do is set a little pile of grated Parmesan on a parchment-covered baking sheet and set it in the oven.
The pickle snacks are similar, but instead of using a baking sheet with parchment, you tuck shredded cheese into the bottom half of mini-muffin tin wells, add a slice of pickle, then cover it with some more cheese and stick it in the oven.
Within minutes you have a crispy pickle chip to snack on.
You may have heard of cloud bread, but what about cloud cake? Cloud cake is made by whipping egg whites with a little sugar and vinegar until it becomes firm and foamy, then baking it to fluffy perfection.
I used vanilla powder and powdered monk fruit to create my version — a light, fluffy and sweet keto dessert.
The final TikTok-inspired recipe is air fryer pasta chips. You prepare a box of your favorite macaroni-type pasta, such as ziti, rotini or elbows according to the package instructions, then drain it and toss it in olive oil.
Then you season it. I used barbecue seasoning and salt, and baked it in the air fryer for several minutes.
The pasta gets lightly crisp on the outside while remaining tender on the inside. If you like the crispy edge of the lasagna, this is the treat for you. Use whatever cheese and seasonings you like!
Air Fryer Pasta Chips
2 cups cooked and drained pasta such as ziti or Campanelle
2 tablespoons olive oil or truffle oil
2 teaspoons barbecue seasoning or seasoning of choice
2 teaspoons dried parsley
2 to 3 pinches Kosher salt
Prepare the pasta according to package directions, then rinse pasta with cool water, drain, and set on a baking sheet lined with paper towels to dry for about 10 minutes.
Transfer pasta to a large bowl and add the olive oil. Add barbecue seasoning and parsley and stir well to coat the pasta.
Preheat air fryer to 400 degrees. Transfer the pasta to the air fryer basket and spread in an even layer. Air fry the pasta at 400 degrees for 10 minutes, stopping halfway to flip the pasta over. Remove from the air fryer and season with Kosher salt before serving.
Cloud Cake
4 large egg whites
1/8 cup monk fruit (or regular white sugar)
1 teaspoon vanilla powder
1 teaspoon vanilla paste
1/2 teaspoon white vinegar
1/4 cup powdered monk fruit or powdered sugar, for garnish, if desired
Put all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl. Use an electric mixer to beat the egg whites until they are fluffy and firm, which will take about 8 to 10 minutes.
Transfer the mixture to a parchment-lined baking sheet using a spatula to form into a round cake shape.
Set in an oven preheated to 300 degrees and bake for 25 minutes or until the cake begins to turn light golden brown and is set. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.
When the cake is cooled, dust with powdered monk fruit or powdered sugar.
Baked Cheese & Pickle Snacks
16-ounce jar dill pickle chips
8-ounce package shredded Colby Jack cheese (or cheddar)
Spray a mini muffin tin with cooking spray.
Fill each of the wells halfway with cheese.
Set a pickle on top of the cheese in each well, then cover with additional cheese to fill to the top.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown and bubble. Remove from oven and transfer to a serving plate or platter.