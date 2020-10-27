Halloween — this year’s socially distanced version — may feel a lttle different, but if you are staying at home, it’s a perfect time to make ghoulish goodies.
All of this week’s treats are not tricky to make, and kids big and small will love them.
I was standing in the bakery aisle at the grocery store when I noticed the red velvet cake mix sitting on the shelf next to the devil’s food cake mix. It inspired me to create the Red Devil Layer Cake. I thought the two would be wickedly delicious stacked together with some chocolate frosting.
A devilish decoration made from red fondant was an easy way to decorate it to add some color and fun.
For another wickedly simple sweet treat for Halloween, try Nutter Butter Mummies.
These adorable cookies are made from Nutter Butter cookies, which are coated with white candy melt, adorned with candy eyes, and white frosting is drizzled over them to make “bandages.”
You can also use melted white chocolate to coat the cookies if you prefer, but a white candy melt coating works just fine.
I tried baking candy corn into a batch of sugar cookies but my initial result wasn’t what I expected. For the first batch, I mixed them to the dough the same way you would mix in chocolate chips. But the candy corns melted into puddles, and the cookies spread into a giant, gooey mess.
To resolve this problem for the next batch, I went back to the drawing board.
This time I scooped the cookie dough into cupcake liners and inserted only one piece of candy corn into the center of each cookie. The cupcake liners contained the spread of the cookies while they baked, causing them to puff up a little in the oven. When I took them out, I stuck a few more candy corns into each cookie while they were still warm.
As the cookies cooled, the candy corns softened up, but did not melt. This kept the candy corn intact and gave the cookies a festive look. My kids claimed the cookies were a sensation — chewy and tasty with a kick of mellow sweetness from the candy corn.
The candy corn cookie experiment illustrated the cool effect you can get from melting candy corn in the oven.
Try lining a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and add some candy corn, then set the baking sheet in a warm oven.
The candy corn will melt and look like stained glass when it comes out. Once it cools down it can be broken up into sugary pieces that would make a fabulous garnish for a festive Halloween treat such as pumpkin ice cream.
Nutter Butter Mummies
16-ounce package Nutter Butter cookies
8-ounce package white candy melts
9-ounce package white decorator frosting (with tip)
1-ounce package of candy “googly” eyes
Line a workspace with wax paper. Set the cookies on the wax paper leaving about a half-inch in between each cookie.
Follow the package instructions to melt the candy melts. Spoon enough candy melt over each cookie to thoroughly coat, then set a pair of googly eyes near the top. Allow the candy melt to harden (about 20 minutes).
Prepare the tip of the decorator frosting by following the package directions, then drizzle the frosting across each cookie to resemble mummy bandages.
Red Devil Layer Cake
8-ounce package red fondant
15-ounce package devil’s food cake mix
15-ounce package red velvet cake mix
2 (16-ounce) containers of chocolate frosting
3 tablespoons black decorating sugar
1-2 teaspoons black food coloring
Coat two 8 x 8-inch baking pans with cooking spray and set aside. Prepare each cake mix according to package directions. Pour the devil’s food cake mix into one pan and the red velvet cake into the other pan. Bake according to package directions. Remove from oven and cool for 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer the cakes to wire racks to completely cool.
Add frosting to a large bowl and stir in enough black food coloring to blacken the frosting (amount of food coloring will vary according to brand).
Set the devil’s food cake on a serving dish and cover the top with about a 1/2 inch of frosting. Set the red velvet cake on top of the frosting to form a layer cake. Cover the entire cake with the remaining frosting and sprinkle with black sugar.
Remove fondant from package and set on a workspace covered with wax paper. Roll the fondant into a sheet about 1/4-inch thick. Cut out a shape that resembles a devil. Set the fondant on top of the cake.
Chewy Candy Corn Cookies
1 1/2 cups candy corn
17-ounce package sugar cookie mix
1 to 2 teaspoons black food coloring
3 tablespoons black decorating sugar
Cupcake papers
Follow the package directions to prepare the cookie dough. Add the food coloring to the cookie dough and stir to combine, adding more food coloring as needed (amount may vary depending on the brand of food coloring). Once the cookie dough is black, set aside.
Place a heaping spoonful (about 1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons) of cookie dough into a cupcake liner and insert a candy corn into the center; set on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the top of each cookie with a pinch of black decorating sugar. Repeat with remaining cookie dough (you can fit about a dozen filled cupcake liners on a baking sheet) and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 11 to 12 minutes or until cookies are slightly puffed up and set, then remove from oven. As soon as the cookies are out of the oven, insert 2 to 3 more pieces into each warm cookie. Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Remove cupcake liners when the cookies have cooled, then serve.