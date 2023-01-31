This is a good time to take a moment to review your snacking choices — February is National Snack Food Month.
Healthy snack choices can benefit your diet, but unhealthy snack choices can lead to weight gain and other health problems.
It can be especially challenging to find healthy snacks for children because so many convenience snacks that are prepackaged and perfect for a lunchbox are typically processed and sugary.
I was visiting a friend when her elementary school-aged kids got off the bus. They barreled into the house, put down their backpacks, took off their winter boots and marched over to mom for their afterschool snack.
She pulled out a container of frozen grapes cut in half and took out a box of all natural, plant-based, sugar-free raspberry gelatin mix and sprinkled a little of it over the grapes. My friend explained the gelatin mix sprinkled over the frozen grapes had a taste similar to Sour Patch Kids candy, but without all the sugar.
I made some at home and found the punchy, sweet-yet-tart flavor and the cold grapes a tasty combination, and have since added it in the snack rotation when a sweet craving hits.
With all the flavors of gelatin on the market, the flavor possibilities are endless and grapes are typically affordable so this quick recipe won’t break the bank.
Nuts are also a healthy snack option, but if you are tired of eating a handful of the same old cashews, try glazing them.
Many store-bought glazed nuts are loaded with sugar, but I’ve been using a glaze mix made with egg whites, cinnamon and monk fruit for sweetener. Of course, you can still use sugar if you choose, and add other seasonings like nutmeg or pumpkin pie seasoning to get the flavor you crave.
One of my absolute favorite snacks is homemade beet chips.
I’ve found that different colored beets such as orange seem to have a little less water content than red ones and make a crunchier chip.
The key to making them crunchy is to salt the sliced beets first for at least a half-hour, then use paper towels to blot away the extra moisture.
Use a decent oil such as olive, avocado or flax to coat the beets, then season and set them in a warm oven until they’re crispy.
Beet chips might not make it into a school lunch box for snack time, but leave a plate of them on the counter and see if anyone else grabs a handful to try. The plate might empty out sooner than you think.
Cinnamon Glazed Mixed Nuts
1 1/2 cup almonds
1 1/2 cup cashews
1 1/2 cup walnuts
2 egg whites
2 tablespoons water
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup sugar or other granulated sweetener such as monk fruit
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Add the egg whites, water and vanilla to a large bowl and whisk together. Stir in the nuts and toss to coat.
Spread the nuts in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet.
Add the cinnamon, sugar and salt to a small bowl and mix, then sprinkle the cinnamon mixture over the nuts.
Set in an oven preheated to 300 degrees and bake for 20 minutes, then stir and continue to bake for an additional 15 to 20 minutes or until the nuts are toasted and crisp.
Salt and Pepper Beet Chips
3 medium beets
1/4 cup olive, avocado or flax oil
1 tablespoon coarse salt, divided
Several pinches of black pepper
Scrub and clean the beets, then use a mandoline to slice them to an even thickness, about 1/16 inch.
Line a couple of baking sheets with paper towels and spread the sliced beets in a single layer on the prepared sheets.
Sprinkle the beets with half the salt and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Use paper towels to blot the excess moisture from the beets and remove them from the baking sheets.
Line the sheets with parchment paper and lightly brush the parchment with some of the oil. Spread the beet slices evenly on the baking sheet, brush the tops with oil and season with the remaining salt and the pepper.
Set in an oven preheated to 300 degrees and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the beets are browned around the edges and crispy. Transfer to cooling racks to cool. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Flavored Frozen Grapes
1/2 pound green grapes, halved
6-ounce package flavored gelatin flavor of choice
Spread the halved grapes in a dish in an even layer and set them in a freezer until they are frozen. Remove from freezer and sprinkle with 1 to 2 tablespoons of gelatin mix before serving.