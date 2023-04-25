If you suspect you’re not getting enough protein in your diet, you may be right. I recently read a study revealing that 46% of 11,680 participants, all age 51 or older, did not consume enough protein on a regular basis. The study also found the older participants in particular did not eat enough protein.
Scientists have found that as we age, our body’s ability to process protein declines. Also, we lose muscle mass and strength; older adults are more likely to have issues with walking up the stairs, getting dressed or getting out of bed.
So how much protein do you need in a day? The current U.S. Recommended Daily Allowance is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For example, a 150 pound person would need about 55 grams of protein per day.
But protein can be expensive. The top protein-rich foods include things like fish, chicken and beef. Other sources include eggs, tree nuts, yogurt and beans.
Since I’m always looking for ways to get in as much protein as I can, I’ve come up with a few recipes that make this easier without sacrificing flavor or breaking the bank.
One of my favorite protein-rich recipes is for a flatbread that I also use as a wrap.
The recipe only calls for two ingredients — egg whites and almond flour. They’re also gluten-free and take just a few minutes to make. Another bonus is that in each wrap, you’re getting about 11 grams of protein: 7 grams from the egg whites and 4 grams from the almond flour.
An average flour-based wrap has only about 3 or 4 grams of protein while a slice of bread has only about 2, so substituting this affordable, homemade, higher-protein wrap is a win.
Another good source of protein is cottage cheese. If you don’t like cottage cheese right out of the container, consider using it other ways. For example, it’s delicious mixed in with scrambled eggs and it makes an excellent substitute for cream cheese in cheesecake.
My absolute favorite way to add more protein to my diet is to make things with beef gelatin. Beef gelatin has no flavor of its own in cooking. You can also stir a tablespoonful of it in to a glass of juice or water like you would a collagen powder (gelatin is much less expensive) and get a 9 gram protein boost.
Two-Ingredient Wrap
2 tablespoons almond flour
2 egg whites
Pinch of salt to taste
Put the egg whites and almond flour in a bowl and whisk together until well combined.
Spray a non-stick skillet with cooking spray and set over medium heat.
When the skillet is warmed, pour the batter into the skillet to form a pancake shape. Cook for about two minutes, then use a spatula to flip it over. Cook for an additional one to to two minutes or until the wrap is lightly browned on both sides.
Tuna Salad
6-ounce can white albacore tuna, drained
1/4 cup red onion, minced
1/2 cup celery, diced
1/4 cup red bell pepper, minced
1/3 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
Pinch of salt
Pinch freshly ground black pepper
Add tuna to a bowl and break apart any large pieces.
Add the red onion to a small bowl, cover with cold water and set aside. After the onion has soaked for 5 minutes, drain the water and add the onion to the tuna.
Add the remaining ingredients and stir together until well mixed. Serve on a two-ingredient wrap.
Cottage Cheesecake
6-ounce prepared crust (graham cracker is a good choice)
2 eggs
1 cup cottage cheese
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 tablespoons sugar or other sweetener such as monk fruit
2 tablespoons protein powder — vanilla or other flavor
2 tablespoons plain Greek-style yogurt or Skyr
Put the eggs, cottage cheese, vanilla, sugar, protein powder and yogurt in a food processor and process until smooth.
Pour the mixture into the pie crust, then set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the batter is set.
Remove from oven and cool to room temperature on a wire rack, then cover and transfer to the refrigerator to set for 2 to 3 hours before serving.
Kiwi, Blackberry and Peach Gelatin
2 kiwis, peeled, sliced and halved
1 pint blackberries
1/4 cup gelatin
2 tablespoons sweetener of choice, such as monk fruit or granulated sugar
2 cups boiling water
1 cup milk
1 cup peach nectar (or other flavor)
Add several slices of kiwi and several blackberries to four or five medium-sized bowls or add all the fruit to one large bowl (or Jell-O mold) and spread in an even layer.
Add the gelatin and sweetener to a large bowl and pour in the boiling water. Use a whisk to gently stir until the gelatin has dissolved. Stir in the milk and peach nectar.
Pour enough of the gelatin mixture to cover the fruit in each bowl and fill about 3/4 from the top (this makes it easier to transfer the bowls to the fridge). If you are using a large bowl or mold, pour in the gelatin mix and leave about 1 inch at the top.
Transfer the gelatin to the refrigerator and let set for 1 to 3 hours (depending on the size of bowl or mold you are using) or until the gelatin is firm.