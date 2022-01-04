EVERY DAY IS A GOOD DAY when you dig into sizzling strips of bacon.
Bacon’s popularity has soared through the years. It even has its own church. The United Church of Bacon was established in Las Vegas in 2010 and boasts over 25,000 members worldwide.
Bacon is great in both sweet and savory applications.
If you like your bacon on the sweet side, bacon-flavored candy (yes, that’s a thing) isn’t your only option.
You can press your bacon strips into brown sugar before broiling it and get delicious, salty-sweet, candy-like bacon. I recently tried this technique and the resulting bacon is highly addictive. It works best with thick-cut bacon and is an excellent addition to salads or piled on a burger.
I used some of the brown sugar bacon to make appetizers for a recent holiday get-together. I cut a few strips of the bacon into one-inch pieces then added a small mozzarella ball to a cocktail pick then added the bacon, a piece of fresh basil and a grape tomato. This easy to assemble appetizer was a big hit — it didn’t take long for these little snacks to disappear.
If you love bacon sandwiches or BLT’s, try an apple bacon sandwich. You can use red or green apple slices and whatever cheese you prefer. The crunchy sweetness of the apple paired with the salty, meaty flavor of the bacon is a delicious combination.
Brown Sugar Bacon
1 pound package thick-cut bacon
3/4 cup brown sugar
Lightly spray a broiler pan with cooking spray and set aside.
Add the brown sugar to shallow bowl.
Working with one piece at a time, press the bacon in to the brown sugar to coat. Transfer the piece of bacon to the broiler pan and repeat with remaining bacon slices.
Preheat oven to broil, then transfer the broiler pan to the oven. Broil the bacon for about 3 minutes per side or until the bacon begins to brown or char slightly. Remove from oven and transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
Tomato, Mozzarella & Basil Bacon Bites
8-ounce package mozzarella pearls
3 pieces of brown sugar bacon (recipe above) , cut into 1-inch squares
1.25-ounce package fresh basil
1 pint grape tomatoes
Cocktail picks or toothpicks
How to assemble each pick: Start with a mozzarella pearl. Add a piece of bacon.
Slide on a piece of basil after the bacon, folding the piece of basil if needed to fit with the size of the bacon and tomato.
Add a grape tomato.
Apple, Bacon & Cheese Sandwich
2 slices bread (your choice)
4 pieces brown sugar bacon
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/2 green apple, sliced thin
2 slices Colby Jack cheese (or your favorite cheese)
1 piece green leaf lettuce
Spread the mayonnaise and mustard on each slice of bread. Place the apple slices on one slice of bread, then arrange the bacon slices on top. Add the cheese and lettuce, then top with remaining slice of bread and serve.