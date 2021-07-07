FRENCH FRIES are one of the most popular foods in the country so it’s no surprise there’s a special day designated to celebrate them : July 13 is National French Fry Day.
If you’re a fan of the sliced and fried potatoes (and who isn’t?) you’ll be glad to know there are dozens of ways to enjoy them.
If you want to dress up your fries a little bit, try tossing them with truffle oil, chopped garlic and Parmesan.
Another great way to amp up French fries is to make a zesty dipping sauce. Try whipping up a sauce made with mayonnaise mixed with ketchup and apple cider vinegar seasoned with paprika, dill pickle juice and cayenne pepper.
One of the most unusual ways to put a batch of French fries to use is to pack them into a springform pan and turn them into a pizza crust.
Once the fries are packed into the pan, all you need to do is spread pizza sauce on top and add a layer of mozzarella cheese and toppings. It’s a creative spin on pizza and a fun dish to eat.
How to get crispy fries
If you like your French fries crispy, stick to a potato with a lower starch content such as a russet. Years ago, I struggled with how to make crispy fries with a creamy, tender inside until I learned the trick of soaking then rinsing the cut potatoes in cool water to remove the extra starch.
After the potatoes are drained and rinsed, dry them off as much as possible before frying them.
Another trick to getting crispy fries is to fry them twice.
For the first fry, the oil is slightly cooler (325 degrees) and the potatoes are fried until they just start to brown, then they’re removed from the oil.
The oil is raised to a temperature of 350 degrees and the potatoes are fried again, this time for just two or three more minutes. Your fries will be crisped to perfection.
French Fry Pizza Pie
2 (20-ounce) bags of French fries
Jarred pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
1 1/2 cups pepperoni slices
Line the bottom of a springform pan with parchment paper, then spray the bottom and sides of the pan with cooking spray. Set aside.
Cook the fries according to package directions. Remove the fries from the oven and transfer to the prepared pan, tamping the fries down with the back of a large spoon or spatula so that they are in an even, somewhat compact layer.
Spoon the pizza sauce evenly over the top of the fries. Sprinkle the cheese over the sauce, then spread the pepperoni on top.
Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Remove from oven and let set for about 5 minutes, then run a knife along the inside of the pan to gently loosen the pie. Open the springform ring, remove pie and serve.
Garlic Parmesan Truffle Fries
5 large russet potatoes
1 tablespoon truffle oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 to 1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Canola or peanut oil for frying
Peel potatoes and trim the ends and sides to create a rectangular log shape.
Slice the potatoes lengthwise into slices about 1/4-inch thick. Cut the slices lengthwise into planks 1/2- to 1/4- inch thick. Make sure the French fries as similar in size so they cook evenly.
Add potatoes to a large bowl and cover with water. Let the potatoes sit for at least 30 minutes. Drain water and rinse potatoes thoroughly.
Line a baking sheet with a clean dish towel or paper towels and transfer the potatoes to the baking sheet. Dry the potatoes as much as possible.
Add frying oil to a deep skillet or electric fryer. Heat the oil to 325 degrees and add the potatoes in batches (there should be about an inch of oil covering the potatoes).
Fry for 5 to 6 minutes or until the potatoes just begin to brown. Remove from oil and transfer to a cooling rack to drain. Repeat with remaining potatoes.
Raise the oil temperature to 350 degrees and return the potatoes to the hot oil. Fry for 2 to 3 minutes or until the fries are golden brown. Transfer fries to a cooling rack to drain and repeat process with remaining fries.
Add all the cooked fries to a large bowl.
Drizzle the truffle oil over the fries then top with garlic, parmesan, salt, pepper and parsley. Toss well to combine, then transfer to a serving dish.
Zesty Dipping Sauce
1 1/4 cups mayonnaise
1/2 cup ketchup
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
1 1/2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons dill pickle juice
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Add all ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk together until smooth.