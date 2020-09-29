One of my favorite things to do in the fall is to go apple picking.
The changing leaves always trigger an urge to make apple pies and other apple goodies for my family.
Apparently, I am not alone. On a recent, sunny Sunday afternoon my husband and I headed to a pick-your-own place. It was apple madness. The parking lot was jam-packed and you had to be extra careful of the families making their way back to their cars pulling wagons full of apples and pumpkins.
After parking and making our way to the apple trees, we hardly saw any people. Apple picking is a great way to get out and enjoy some family time during the pandemic. Everyone we saw was wearing a mask and it was easy to distance yourself from others once you got to the apple trees.
On the drive home, we got to talking about what to do with our apple haul.
One of the apples I picked was a huge Cortland that I thought should be hollowed out and filled with caramel and ice cream, with a little more caramel drizzled on top, of course — a reverse candy-apple.
I also wanted to try making a beef stew with apples. I had a couple of pounds of stew meat to put to use, to which I added chopped apples, along with the usual beef stew ingredients (onion, carrots and potatoes), fresh apple cider and beef stock. I couldn’t resist adding a little chopped kale, too.
Even though this version of beef stew was anything but conventional, it was remarkable with a subtle bite of sweetness and tang.
I also experimented with a baked applesauce recipe. You can make a baked applesauce by folding cooked, strained apples into beaten egg whites with sugar and get a light, fluffy and delicious dessert. You can add seasonings like cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to suit your taste.
Apple Beef Stew
2 pounds beef stew meat
4 white potatoes, peeled and cubed
4-5 carrots, peeled and sliced
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
3-4 stalks celery, chopped
2-3 apples, peeled, cored and chopped
2 cups kale, chopped
2 tablespoons flour (or arrowroot)
5 tablespoons butter
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
2 cups apple cider
32-ounce container unsalted beef stock
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons soy sauce
3 bay leaves
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, chopped
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Add butter to a large stockpot and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add garlic, onion, celery and stew meat.
Saute until the beef is browned on the outside and the onions begin to brown. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and cook for an additional 2 minutes, then stir in the beef stock and apple cider. Add carrots, apples, potatoes, Worcestershire sauce, bay leaves, rosemary and parsley and bring to a boil.
Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 30 minutes (add additional water or beef stock to keep the vegetables and meat covered with liquid, if needed). Stir in the kale and simmer for an additional 7 to 10 minutes. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Caramel & Vanilla Ice Cream Stuffed Apple
1 large, firm apple, such as Cortland
1 slice lemon
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
1/2 cup caramel bits
1 tablespoon butter
Prepare the apple by cutting a circle around the stem of the apple with a paring knife, making sure the knife only goes about halfway down.
Use a teaspoon to scoop out the stem and core, hollowing out the apple so it becomes like a bowl. Run the lemon slice along the inside of the apple and set aside.
Add caramel and butter to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. Heat the caramel and butter, stirring occasionally, until combined and it runs off the tip of a spoon. Drizzle a tablespoonful of caramel into the apple, then fill apple with ice cream. Drizzle remaining caramel over ice cream and serve.
Baked Applesauce
6 egg whites
5 large apples, peeled and diced
3/4 cup apple cider
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup dark brown sugar
2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided
1 teaspoon nutmeg
Butter for greasing dish
Butter a 9-inch pie dish and set aside.
Add the apples, apple cider, lemon juice, salt, one teaspoon of the cinnamon and the nutmeg to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.
Bring to a boil, then lower the temperature to medium and simmer for about 20 to 25 minutes or until the apples have softened and cooked down.
While the apples are cooking, prepare the egg whites. Add egg whites to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form and the whites are light and fluffy. Set aside.
When the apples are done cooking, use a potato masher or fork to break up any large pieces of apple. Spoon the apples into a fine mesh strainer in batches, using the back of a large spoon to gently press as much liquid as possible from the apples. Spoon the strained apple into a large bowl and stir in the sugars. Gently fold in the egg whites and stir to combine.
Pour the mixture into the prepared pie dish and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon. Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until lightly browned on the top and the mixture is set (doesn’t jiggle when you shake it.) Allow to cool for about 5 minutes before serving.