Granite Kitchen: Everything's just peachy

This is the perfect time to reach for a peach.
Several years ago I had a neighbor who had peach trees growing near a fence that bordered our property.
Peaches are a wonder — their skin is beautiful with an orangey-yellow hue and a delicate fuzz that reminds me of a cozy blanket.
For an elegant, yet easy dessert, you can simply cut ripened peaches in half and brush them with butter and a hint of brown sugar and bake them in the oven. The freshly baked warm peaches can be served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for a garnish.
Another quick peach recipe is peach compote which is also delicious served over ice cream. Or spoon it over baked pastry shells with fresh whipped cream and a little fresh basil.
Puff pastry shells are a breeze to bake. Purchase them in the frozen food section at the grocery store and all you have to do is put them on a baking sheet and follow the directions on the package.
If you don’t have fresh peaches on hand but have some canned ones in the pantry, you can try out a peaches and cream dump cake. It uses just four ingredients — cake mix, peaches, sweetened condensed milk and butter. It’s a peach of a dessert in a pinch.
Tip: If you get some peaches that are still firm and in need of ripening, you can put them in a brown paper bag and set them out on the counter for a day or so to speed up the process.
Brown Sugar Baked Peaches
- 3 peaches, halved
- 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- Vanilla ice cream for serving, if desired
- Cinnamon for garnish, if desired
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the peaches on the baking sheet with the cut side up.
Brush each peach lightly with lemon juice, then place one tablespoon of butter in the center of each peach. Top each peach with about 1/2 tablespoon of brown sugar, then set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 10 minutes.
Once the peaches have baked for 10 minutes, remove them from the oven. Dip a pastry brush into the buttery center of each peach and spread the butter over the tops. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until the peaches are tender.
Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for garnish, if desired.
Puffed Pastry Towers with Peach Compote
- 10-ounce package puff pastry shells
- 2 cups fresh or canned peaches, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Whipped cream or whipped topping for serving, if desired
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil, chopped, for garnish, if desired
Prepare the pastry shells according to package directions.
Add the remaining ingredients to a saucepan, set over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring occasionally.
Once the mixture reaches a boil, lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Remove from heat and allow to cool.
To assemble the dish, set a pastry shell on a serving dish and add a spoonful of whipped cream. Put a spoonful of compote on top. Add a dollop of cream for garnish, if desired, and top with basil before serving.
Peaches and Cream Dump Cake
- 15-ounce package vanilla cake mix
- 2 (15-ounce) cans sliced peaches
- 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 stick butter, melted
Spray an 8x11 baking dish with cooking spray.
Drain the peaches, saving 1/4 cup of the juice, and spread the peaches on the bottom of the baking dish.
Use a spoon to sprinkle about half the juice all over the peaches.
Dip a spoon or fork into the condensed milk and use it to help evenly distribute it over the peaches. Tip: Since the milk is thick, hold the spoon or fork several inches over the peaches so the condensed milk doesn’t pool into a big blob.
Repeat this several times so you have drizzled about four tablespoons of milk over the peaches.
Place some of the cake mix into a sifter and sift the cake mix over the peaches. Repeat until you have used all of the cake mix and covered the peaches in an even layer.
Drizzle the remaining peach juice over the cake mix, then add 4 to 5 more tablespoons of condensed milk. Drizzle the melted butter over the top, then set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the cake is somewhat set and is golden brown.
Remove from oven and cool to room temperature before serving.