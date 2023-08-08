Peachy Cornbread

This Peachy Cornbread comes out of the oven with a sweet, caramelized layer of peaches on the bottom.

 JANINE LADEMAN

August is National Peach Month — even though the New England peach crop isn’t looking too peachy this year. Unseasonable temperatures in late winter and early spring damaged peach tree buds throughout the region.

Here in New Hampshire, a good year sees 130 acres of peaches ripening. According to the New Hampshire Fruit Growers Association, the Granite State is about as far north as peaches can grow, so we shouldn’t take our normally abundant, sweet crop for granted.

Caprese

This version of a Caprese salad substitutes peaches and pluots for tomatoes.

Peach Jam

This homemade peach jam is easy to make and keeps well in the refrigerator.