August is National Peach Month — even though the New England peach crop isn’t looking too peachy this year. Unseasonable temperatures in late winter and early spring damaged peach tree buds throughout the region.
Here in New Hampshire, a good year sees 130 acres of peaches ripening. According to the New Hampshire Fruit Growers Association, the Granite State is about as far north as peaches can grow, so we shouldn’t take our normally abundant, sweet crop for granted.
Still, peaches are widely available at the supermarket this time of year, so now’s a perfect time to try some new peach recipes.
Peaches are nutritional powerhouses, with high amounts of vitamin C and fiber as well as antioxidants.
If you enjoy a Caprese salad with fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and tomatoes, try swapping out the tomatoes for fresh peaches and another stone fruit such as pluots. Pluots have a dark red flesh and a tangy flavor, which makes them a perfect choice to pair with the more delicate peach.
Thai basil makes an excellent companion, and a drizzle of olive oil and some balsamic glaze ties the whole dish together.
If you love baked goods, try Peachy Cornbread. I lined the bottom of a springform pan with a layer of fresh peach slices and drizzled it with brown sugar butter before piling dollops of honey cornbread batter over the top.
After baking for 35 to 45 minutes, it came out dense and moist with an almost chewy layer of caramelized peaches on the bottom.
If you like your cornbread moist and sweet, this one is a must-try. (Afterthought: It would make a perfect base for some good old-fashioned New England baked beans piled on top.)
One thing about peaches is that they’re delicate and once they’ve ripened, it’s best to use them up before the flesh gets too mushy.
If you find yourself with a bunch of peaches on the counter that are just about to turn, don’t despair. You can chop up the flesh and quickly turn it into a peach jam that you can store in the fridge. It’s a great way to preserve one of summer’s greatest bounties.
Peachy Cornbread
2 15-ounce packages of honey cornbread
1 stick of butter
1/3 cup brown sugar
3 peaches, peeled and sliced
Prepare the cornbread packages according to the instructions and set aside.
Line the bottom of a springform pan with parchment paper and place the pan on a baking sheet.
Preheat oven to 350 F.
Add the butter to a small saucepan and set it over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, stir in the brown sugar and heat until the sugar is dissolved.
Place the peaches in a circular layer covering the bottom of the springform pan. Pour the butter and brown sugar mixture over the peaches. Spoon the cornbread batter over the peaches in an even layer.
Bake at 350 degrees for 35 to 45 minutes or until the bread is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Run a knife along the inner edge of the springform pan, then loosen the ring. Allow the bread to cool with the loosened form until it reaches room temperature, then serve.
Peach and Balsamic Caprese Salad
2 fresh peaches, pitted and sliced
2 pluots, pitted and sliced
6 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
Thai basil leaves for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
Arrange the peaches, pluots and mozzarella on a serving platter, then drizzle with olive oil. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar glaze around the plate. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Peach Jam
2 pounds fresh, ripe peaches
3 teaspoons lemon zest
2 cups sugar
Score the bottom of the peaches with an “x” shape and set aside.
Place a pot of water on the stove and set it to boil. When the water is boiling, add the peaches and blanch for one minute. Remove the peaches and plunge them in ice water, then slip the skins off and discard.
Remove and discard the pits, then chop the peaches.
Set a saucepan over medium-high heat and add the peaches and lemon zest. Cook for about 15 minutes or until the peaches have released their juices, then stir in the sugar.
Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly until the sugar is dissolved.
Reduce the heat to low and simmer until the mixture has thickened, about 5 or 10 minutes.
Remove from heat and transfer to a storage jar. Store in the refrigerator.