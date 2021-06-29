A CATEGORY THAT’S often overlooked when it comes to the Fourth of July menu is dessert.
More often than not, dessert ends up being a plastic box of cookies with red, white and blue sprinkles or store-bought cupcakes with colored frosting.
Instead, why not put together a quick and easy dessert that is sure to impress?
A dessert that works particularly well on a hot summer day is a light and airy pavlova with fresh whipped cream and juicy summer berries.
Pavlovas, which are similar to meringues, are one of those desserts that seem decadent and luxurious but are simple to make.
The ingredients are also inexpensive — you only need a half-dozen eggs, sugar and corn starch. However, plan ahead if you decide to make one. To get the egg whites and sugar to glossy, fluffy perfection takes about 10 minutes.
Also, pavlovas take about an hour and a half to bake at a low heat then need to cool down in the oven for at least 30 minutes.
I added fresh berries and a little berry juice to give my pavlova a patriotic vibe, but as I put it together I was imagining chocolate shavings piled on top of the whipped cream or a drizzle of maple syrup. You could also add a smear of your favorite jam to the top of the pavlova before adding whipped cream — the garnish and topping options are endless.
For a luscious no-bake dessert, pick up an angel food cake at the store, cut it in half horizontally and add fresh whipped cream (Cool Whip would also work in a pinch) and pile on fresh fruit.
Another layer of cream on top of the berries cements the top of the cake to the fillings. To make it pretty, I dipped fresh fruit in white chocolate then added some sprinkles.
A fun and inexpensive treat to add to a Fourth of July gathering is all-American marshmallow flowers. A few clever snips creates “petals” you shape into flowers.
You can add colored sugar to the petals and a dollop of frosting in the center. Another fun way to decorate marshmallow flowers is to use a can of colored spray frosting that you can use to make all kinds of designs.
Berry Pavlova
6 egg whites, at room temperature
1 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided
2 teaspoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, divided
3 cups fresh berries such as blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, divided
1 1/2 cups whipping cream
Mint leaves for garnish, if desired
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Add egg whites to a large bowl and beat with an electric mixer with the whisk attachment until the whites are beaten to stiff peaks, about 5 to 7 minutes. (When you turn whisk over, the thick mixture should stand up straight without flopping over.)
Add half the sugar and beat until well blended, then add the remaining sugar and beat until the mixture is smooth, fluffy and glossy.
Fold in one tablespoon of the lemon juice and the cornstarch.
Add half the mixture to one side of the baking sheet and spread into a disc shape about 7 inches in diameter and 3 to 4 inches thick.
Leave a slight depression in the center so you can later top it with berries and cream.
Repeat with remaining mixture on the other side of the sheet. Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 225 degrees. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, then turn the oven off. Do not remove pavlova from the oven for at least 30 minutes.
While the pavlova is baking, make the berry sauce and whip the cream.
To make the sauce, add 1 1/2 cups of berries to a saucepan with one tablespoon of sugar and remaining lemon juice. Stir in 1/2 cup of water and set over medium-high heat. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the sauce has thickened slightly and the berries are softened. Remove from heat and set aside.
To prepare the whipped cream, add the whipping cream to a bowl and beat on high with an electric mixer. (Pro tip: Before whipping, put the beater and bowl in the freezer to chill).
Beat for several minutes or until the cream is thick and fluffy. Add remaining sugar and beat for an additional minute.
To serve, spoon the berry sauce over the pavlova then top with the remaining berries. Add a dollop of whipped cream and garnish with mint before serving, if desired.
Patriotic Marshmallow Flowers
1 pound bag of marshmallows
Spray mist food coloring
Red and blue colored sugar
Store-bought red and blue frosting for centers, if desired
Line a baking sheet or platter with waxed paper.
Holding each marshmallow horizontally, use scissors to make four cuts in the marshmallow (which will create five circular petals.) The cuts should be evenly spaced apart. Do not cut the marshmallows all the way through.
Gently pull the ends of the marshmallow into an arch and press the end pieces of the marshmallow together so that it makes the shape of a flower. Set on waxed paper.
Reserve a couple of marshmallows to cut into small balls to add to the center of the flowers. To decorate, lightly spray with food coloring mist. If you sprinkle with colored sugar and the sugar doesn’t stick to the marshmallow, add a very light misting of water before sprinkling on the sugar. Use colored frosting to decorate the centers.
Berries & Cream Angel Food Cake
1 store-bought angel food cake
8-ounce container Cool Whip (or equal amount of fresh whipped cream)
16 ounces fresh strawberries
6 ounces fresh raspberries
1 1/2 cups blueberries
8-ounce package of white chocolate candy melting wafers, such as Dolci Frutta
Red, white and blue sprinkles, if desired, for garnish
Mint leaves, for garnish, if desired
Unpackage cake. Slice the cake in half horizontally with a large bread knife. Hull and slice about two-thirds of the container of strawberries (the remaining berries will be used to dip in the candy melt).
Remove the top half of the cake and set aside. Place the bottom of the cake on a cake plate or platter. Spread a generous layer of Cool Whip or whipped cream on top of the bottom half of the cake. Add a layer of berries to the cream, then spoon another layer of cream on top. Set the top half of cake over the cream and berries layer.
Melt the candy wafers according to package directions. Dip remaining strawberries in the candy melt, then set on top of the cake.
Dip some of the raspberries and blueberries in the candy melts and set on top of the cake.
Add sprinkles on the top and garnish with fresh mint, if desired.