February’s chilly temperatures make it a great time of year to honor the perfect winter food — soup. It also happens to be National Homemade Soup Day on Feb. 4.
So in honor of this simple, yet nourishing dish, I made a vegetable stock and used it to put together a couple of easy, delicious homemade soups.
Because I often make soup during the winter months, I add any vegetable odds and ends to a container in the refrigerator. For example, if I have one carrot left in a bag or one stalk of celery, I’ll stick it in the container. Random onion halves, stray mushrooms, stray cloves of garlic or the last few leaves from a head of cabbage have a home in the stock container, too.
When the container is full, or I have a need for some vegetable stock, all I have to do is transfer it to a stock pot, add seasonings and set it to simmer. I usually let it simmer for at least an hour before straining the vegetables out and adjusting the seasonings. I’m left with a tasty stock that I can use in soups, risottos and dozens of other dishes.
Last week I made a batch of vegetable stock and used it to make a creamy cauliflower soup and a sweet and savory Asian vegetable soup.
The cauliflower soup was especially easy to put together. I sautéed onion and garlic in butter, then added a diced russet potato and a chopped up head of cauliflower. Then I simmered it in vegetable stock, with a touch of sherry.
When the cauliflower and potato were cooked, I used a blender to create a creamy soup. Another way to make this soup would be to roast the cauliflower in the oven instead of simmering it.
Then you can transfer it to a blender or food processor and blend it with the vegetable stock and simmered onion and potato.
Either way, it’s excellent served with shredded Parmesan cheese and makes for a satisfying dinner.
I came across some tamarind paste that was tucked into a shelf on my refrigerator door so I decided to try it in a soup with lots of mushrooms, carrots, celery and whatever other vegetables I had on hand.
I’d never used tamarind paste in a soup but the result was a sweet and savory concoction that everyone really enjoyed.
To make it more of a meal, you can add shredded chicken; pork would also be a nice addition. You can also spoon it into a bowl with soba noodles.
A little lime and cilantro garnish rounds out the flavor and gives it an Asian flair.
Vegetable Stock
6 carrots, peeled and quartered
2 onions, quartered
3 ribs celery, quartered
10-ounce container baby bella (or white) mushrooms
3 cloves garlic, peeled
2 fresh bay leaves
1/2 head cabbage, roughly chopped
8 sprigs fresh parsley
1 teaspoon peppercorns
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 tablespoon Bragg Liquid Aminos (optional)
Add all ingredients to a large stockpot. Add enough cold water to cover vegetables, plus two inches. Set the stockpot over medium-high heat on the stovetop and bring to a boil. When it comes to a boil, lower the heat to medium low and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer for at least an hour. Set a strainer in a large pot or bowl and pour the stock through the strainer. Discard vegetables. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
2 tablespoons butter
1 large, sweet onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 large russet potato, peeled and diced
1 head of cauliflower, chopped
3 cups vegetable stock
1 tablespoon sherry
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, for serving
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Add butter to a Dutch oven or deep sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the garlic and onion. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until the onion is softened. Add potato, cauliflower, vegetable stock, sherry, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Bring to a boil then reduce the heat to medium low.
Cover and simmer for about 20 minutes, or until the cauliflower and potato have softened. Transfer in batches to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth.
Transfer to serving bowls and serve with Parmesan cheese and parsley.
Sweet and Savory Vegetable Soup
3 tablespoons butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 large sweet onion, chopped
3 stalks celery, chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons tamarind paste
2 cups shitake mushrooms, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon potato starch
7 cups vegetable stock
1 cup snow peas
2 cups carrots, chopped
1 cup water chestnuts
1 teaspoons pepper
2 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 cups broccoli florets
2 tablespoons green onion, sliced
2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon black sesame seeds
Lime wedges for serving, if desired
Add butter to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the garlic, onion and celery and sauté for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables have softened.
Add tamarind paste and mushrooms and sauté for an additional 2 minutes, breaking the tamarind paste up as it cooks.
Sprinkle in the potato starch, while stirring for an additional minute. Stir in the vegetable stock and add the peas, carrots, water chestnuts, pepper, soy sauce, rice vinegar and red wine vinegar.
Bring to a boil and lower the heat to medium. Simmer for about 20 minutes or until vegetables have softened. Add broccoli and cook for an additional 3 to 5 minutes or until the broccoli is softened and bright green.
Stir in the green onion and transfer to serving bowls. Garnish with cilantro, sesame seeds and lime wedges before serving. Season with additional white pepper and soy sauce, if desired.