We’ve had a pretty rainy summer and have so far avoided much of the brutal heat other parts of the country have experienced, but we still get our share of those hot, humid days when you feel like reaching for a cool treat.
The demand for ice cream and other frozen goodies isn’t cooling off either — in fact, it’s growing. The global ice cream market is projected to reach almost $98 million this year, reflecting a 5.4% increase since 2017. The growth in demand for innovative products like lactose-free ice cream and other variations contributes to help fuel the growth of the market.
But you don’t have to wait for new products to hit the frozen food section at the grocery store if you’re looking for new frozen treats — you can get creative in the kitchen and whip up some of your own goodies.
An especially delicious frozen treat that’s easy to put together is frozen fruit and yogurt bites dipped in chocolate. I like to make them with chopped cherries and I use Greek-style yogurt or Skyr to mix them with. You can also stir in some jam for added flavor, and other kinds of fruit can be used, too.
When I lived in Hawaii, one of the most popular frozen treats was called shave ice. Shave ice is similar to a snow cone, but with a lighter, fluffier texture than a snow cone, which is traditionally made from crushed ice. Shaved or crushed, the ice is packed into a paper cone and drizzled with a sweet, flavored syrup.
If you have some watermelon at home, you can make your own shave ice-like creations, even if you don’t have any flavored syrup. You can cut up some fresh watermelon and put it in the freezer. Then use a grater and grate the watermelon into a cool creation. A squeeze of fresh lemon or lime adds a little tartness, and you can also make things more interesting with a garnish of chopped fresh mint or basil.
Another innovative frozen treat that’s been making its way around social media is cottage cheese ice cream. You use a blender or food processor to create a smooth and creamy base, then add in sweetener and whatever mix-ins you want. You then can put it through an ice cream maker or, as I did, simply pop the concoction in the freezer, stirring occasionally. In a few hours, you have a tasty, frozen treat.
Strawberry Cottage Cheese ‘Ice Cream’
15-ounce package full fat cottage cheese
1/4 cup honey
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
3 tablespoons sugar
3/4 cup strawberries, fresh or frozen, chopped
Add the cottage cheese, honey, vanilla and sugar to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer the mixture to a loaf pan or other freezer-safe container and blend in the strawberries.
Set the loaf pan in the freezer and freeze for 30 minutes, then stir the mixture and return it to the freezer. Freeze for at least 3 hours and stir about every 30 minutes for best results.
Chocolate-Covered Yogurt Cherry Bites
2 cups vanilla Greek-style yogurt or Skyr
3/4 cup cherries, chopped and pitted
1/2 cup dark chocolate chips
Add the yogurt and chopped cherries to a bowl and mix together. Line a baking sheet with waxed or parchment paper, then spoon the mixture into hockey-puck size patties and set the baking sheet in the freezer. Freeze for about 2 hours or until the yogurt is frozen. Set the chocolate chips in a microwave-safe dish and microwave for 20 seconds, then stir the chocolate chips. Microwave in 10-second intervals until the chips are melted and the chocolate is smooth. Dip the tines of a fork in to the melted chocolate and drizzle the chocolate over the frozen yogurt before serving.
Watermelon Shave Ice
1 small watermelon
1 lime, juiced
3-4 basil or mint leaves, chopped, for garnish if desired
Cut the rind from the watermelon, then cut the watermelon in to log shapes. Set the watermelon logs in a plastic freezer bag (do not stack the slices, use additional freezer bags as needed, then set the bags in an even layer in the freezer. Freeze overnight or until the watermelon is frozen solid. Use a grater to grate the watermelon in to light, snow-like bits. Transfer the watermelon to serving dishes then sprinkle with fresh lime juice and garnish with fresh basil or mint, if desired.