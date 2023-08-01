Shaved ice

Watermelon Shave Ice, above, and Chocolate-Covered Yogurt Cherry Bites.

 Janine Lademan

We’ve had a pretty rainy summer and have so far avoided much of the brutal heat other parts of the country have experienced, but we still get our share of those hot, humid days when you feel like reaching for a cool treat.

The demand for ice cream and other frozen goodies isn’t cooling off either — in fact, it’s growing. The global ice cream market is projected to reach almost $98 million this year, reflecting a 5.4% increase since 2017. The growth in demand for innovative products like lactose-free ice cream and other variations contributes to help fuel the growth of the market.

Cottage Cheese Ice Cream

Strawberry Cottage Cheese “Ice Cream”
Cherry bites

Chocolate Covered Yogurt Cherry Bites