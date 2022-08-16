The recent hot, humid weather inspired me to create new popsicle creations for those moments when you need a chilly treat.
Last year I bought a sturdy set of popsicle molds that I thought were lost in the black hole I believe to be occupying one of my upper cabinets, but to my delight, I managed to find them.
I had heard that you can make a dairy-free version of a fudge pop by blending a hazelnut spread such as Nutella with almond or oat milk so I made a batch. If you’re looking for a tasty dairy-free, vegan popsicle, these are easy to make. You could also blend in some cacao nibs if you like a little texture.
When I have leftover coffee, I like to use it to mix up a batch of frozen coffee popsicles. I sweeten mine with a mixture of monk fruit and Stevia and a little cream before freezing. I also like to mix coffee with a little sweet and creamy-type almond creamer for a sweeter version. Coffee pops are a perfect pick-me-up on a hot afternoon.
If you have some bananas on the counter that need to be used, you can turn them into popsicles in a snap. I had some fresh cherries and pineapple in the fridge that I also wanted to use up.
Since the banana was pretty creamy, it worked best to chop the fruit up and put it in the mold first, then add the banana-yogurt mix. I created a layered effect by alternating the ingredients.
You can try other fruit, too, like blueberries or strawberries.
Speaking of hot days, during the recent heatwave I learned the highest recorded temperature record was set in Nashua on the Fourth of July in 1911.
On Aug. 4, Manchester (99 degrees), Portsmouth (94) and Concord (98) all set new high temperature records, further evidence that this summer has been a real sizzler.
‘Fudge’ Pops
1/2 cup hazelnut spread, such as Nutella
1 1/2 cup almond milk (or milk of choice)
Add the ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend together on high for about one minute or until well blended. Transfer the mixture to popsicle mold and place in the freezer overnight.
Banana Yogurt Pops with Cherries
2 ripe bananas, peeled and coarsely chopped
1/2 cup Greek-style yogurt
1/4 cup fresh cherries, pitted and chopped
1/4 cup fresh or frozen pineapple, chopped
Add the bananas and yogurt to a blender or food processor and blend together on high for about one minute or until smooth and creamy.
Add the cherries and pineapple to a bowl and mix together.
Spoon about a teaspoon of mixed fruit into a popsicle mold, then pour the banana mix over the top and fill the mold halfway. Add another teaspoonful of mixed fruit, then fill the rest of the mold with the banana mixture. Repeat with remaining ingredients. Set in a freezer overnight.
Coffee Pops
2 cups of black coffee
3 tablespoons half-and-half
1 tablespoon monk fruit
1 teaspoon Stevia
Add the ingredients to a blender and blend together for about one minute, then transfer to popsicle molds. Set in the freezer overnight.