This week I am sharing a few of my favorite dishes made from frozen vegetables and some tips and tricks to help take bags of veggies from frozen to fabulous.
I love the convenience of frozen vegetables because if you stock up, you always have veggies on hand to add to a meal or make into a meal.
If there’s frozen broccoli in the freezer and eggs in the fridge, there’s dinner. Broccoli scrambled eggs is one of my go-tos when I need a quick meal.
If I cook a bag of frozen vegetables in the microwave, I typically drain it in a colander to remove extra water that accumulates as the vegetables begin to steam.
Draining the vegetables first, then drizzling them with olive or flax oil and melting a knob of butter over them before adding seasoning prevents the veggies from getting too soggy and helps seasonings adhere.
Another tasty way to upgrade frozen vegetables is to add raw coconut butter. I usually add the thawed vegetables to a non-stick pan, then add the coconut butter and stir while heating the dish. I recently discovered raw coconut butter and it adds somewhat of a nutty flavor to the veggies. I also recently found a seasoning called Dulse, which adds a savory, umami flavor and is a great salt substitute.
There are all kinds of frozen riced vegetables available these days and they’re great for making quick and easy soups. Thawed riced cauliflower can be added to a blender with a can of coconut milk or vegetable stock (or both) for a soup that takes just minutes to put together. The pureed cauliflower can also be blended with pureed butternut squash and some seasonings for a creamy, hearty soup.
Another way to experiment with frozen veggies and add more flavor and texture is to use different kinds of fats.
I usually start by thawing the vegetables and draining away any extra liquid, then I add a good quality butter or duck fat to the pan (a little goes a long way) and a little olive or flax oil.
Once the veggies start to brown a little, you can sprinkle on seasonings like lemon pepper or onion salt and give everything a stir. This works especially well with Brussels sprouts. You can add some flavor to broccoli dishes by adding teriyaki sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
Be sure to make extra because it makes an excellent lunch, too.
Broccoli Teriyaki
2 tablespoons olive or flax oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound frozen broccoli, thawed
2 teaspoons fresh or frozen grated ginger
2 teaspoons fresh or frozen minced garlic
3/4 cup teriyaki sauce
Pinch of sea salt, to taste
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds
2 teaspoons black sesame seeds for garnish
Add thawed broccoli to a colander to drain, gently pressing to remove any extra water.
Add the oil and butter to a non-stick sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When butter is melted, add broccoli, ginger and garlic, and sauté until the broccoli begins to char slightly. Add the teriyaki sauce and lower the heat to medium. Stir to coat the broccoli.
Remove from heat when the sauce is heated throughout and begins to bubble. Top with toasted and black sesame seeds. Add salt to taste.
Cauliflower and Squash Soup
2 (12-ounce) packages frozen riced cauliflower, thawed
1 pound package frozen butternut squash, thawed
13-ounce can coconut milk
1 1/2 cups vegetable broth
2 teaspoons turmeric
2 teaspoons nutmeg
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Add the thawed cauliflower and squash, and the coconut milk, to a blender. Blend on high until smooth.
Transfer to a pot and set over medium heat. Whisk in the vegetable stock, turmeric, nutmeg, onion powder and brown sugar. Cook until heated throughout, stirring frequently. Season with sea salt and pepper before serving.
Brussels Sprouts, Onion and Broccoli Saute
12-ounce package frozen Brussels sprouts, thawed
1 pound frozen broccoli, thawed
2 tablespoons duck fat (or avocado or olive oil)
3 sautéed onion cubes (find in frozen section)
1 tablespoon raw coconut butter, melted
1 tablespoon salt-free lemon pepper seasoning
3 teaspoons dulse seasoning (optional)
Sea salt to taste
Place the Brussels sprouts in a colander to drain. Use a paring knife to cut the sprouts in half, then set aside. Put broccoli in colander to drain.
Add the duck fat to a nonstick sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the fat is warmed, add the sprouts, broccoli and cubes of onions.
Saute for several minutes, stirring often, until the sprouts begin to brown and the onions have thawed and are incorporated with the vegetables.
Add the coconut butter, lemon pepper seasoning and dulse and stir. Season with sea salt to taste before serving.