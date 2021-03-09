THE OREO was first sold in 1912 in the Chelsea Market in Manhattan, according to Oreo’s website. In 1974, Oreo’s famous “Double Stuf” cookies were introduced. And today, Oreos come in dozens of flavors such as carrot cake, lemon, chocolate mint and java chip. Even Lady Gaga has her name on a special edition of Oreos.
I thought it would be fun to see what I could make out of “Milk’s Favorite Cookie,” starting with the green cream-stuffed Lady Gaga Oreos. Finding them in stock was difficult, but I was able to finally track down two packages at a large retailer.
I battered the Lady Gaga Oreos and fried them in Funfetti-flavored pancake mix, and they were delicious. So I tried frying some of the other Oreo flavors I had in other batters.
I fried Double Stuf Oreos in chocolate cake mix (addictive), gluten-free Oreos in gluten-free cake mix (surprisingly good) and chocolate peanut butter Oreos in plain pancake mix (yum).
My kids noticed the sudden influx of Oreos and wondered what I was making. One of them said they watched a TikTok video demonstrating how to make a dessert that looked like a Swiss roll just using Oreos and milk.
After watching the video, I decided to try to make it on my own.
I scraped the cream from the centers of Double Stuf Oreos. Then I crushed the cookie tops and bottoms and mixed the crumbs with a little milk and rolled it into a layer. The cream filling is also mixed with milk, then spread on top. You roll the whole thing up, stick it in the freezer for about an hour, and voila, you have a fancy dessert.
Another fun thing to do with Oreos is to bake them in cupcakes.
I love doing this because there are so many possibilities like chocolate mint Oreos in chocolate cupcakes or carrot cake Oreos in a spice cake with cream cheese frosting.
I made chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter Oreos and peanut butter frosting.
They were easy to make and the cookie center was a fun twist.
Oreo Roll
1 pound package of ‘Double Stuf’ Oreos
5 tablespoons of milk, divided
Scrape the cream filling from the Oreos into a bowl.
Put the cookie tops and bottoms into a plastic zipper bag and use a rolling pin or kitchen mallet to crush them into fine crumbs (you can also put them in a food processor.)
Transfer the crumbs into a bowl and add 4 tablespoons of the milk. Using gloved hands, work the milk into the crumbs to form a smooth dough by kneading and squeezing the dough for about five minutes. (The dough will become shiny and smooth and will stick together.)
Add remaining milk to the cream centers and blend well with a fork until a spreadable, creamy frosting forms.
Line a workspace with a piece of waxed paper about 12 to 14 inches long. Add the cookie dough to the center of the paper and cover with a second sheet of waxed paper.
Use a rolling pin to roll the dough into an even sheet about 10 inches wide and 12 inches long. Use a knife to trim any uneven edges and create straight edges, if needed.
Spread the cream frosting over the cookie layer, leaving about a 1-inch perimeter. To roll, lift the edge of the waxed paper closest to you and roll up, gently pressing as you roll to create a tight log.
After you create the log, wrap it in the waxed paper and set in the freezer for one hour. Remove from freezer and slice to serve.
Fried Oreos
12-ounce package of Lady Gaga Oreos (or your choice of flavor)
28-ounce package of instant Funfetti complete pancake mix (plain works, too)
Canola or vegetable oil for frying
Powdered sugar to garnish, if desired
Prepare pancake mix according to package directions for 12 to 16 pancakes — you may have to make more pancake mix as you go depending on how many Oreos you want to fry up.
Add enough canola or vegetable oil to a pan so you have about 3 inches of oil. Set oil over medium to medium-high heat.
When the oil is hot, dip an Oreo in the pancake mix and dunk several times to thoroughly coat.
Lift it out with a fork and carefully set the Oreo in the oil (it should slide right off the fork).
Fry for 20 to 30 seconds on each side or until light golden brown, then remove from oil and set on a plate lined with paper towels. Repeat with remaining cookies.
Dust lightly with confectioner’s sugar, if desired, before serving.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Oreo-Filled Cupcakes
12-ounce package chocolate peanut butter Oreos
15-ounce chocolate cake mix, such as devil’s food
1 cup peanut butter
1 cup butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
3 cups powdered sugar
2 tablespoons milk
Prepare cake mix according to package directions.
Line a 12-cup cupcake pan with cupcake liners. Fill the liners about 1/4 of the way full with cake mix, then add an Oreo. Add enough cake mix to cover the Oreo and continue to fill to about 3/4 full.
Set in oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until the cupcakes are set. Remove from oven and transfer the cupcakes to a wire rack to cool.
To make the frosting, add peanut butter, butter and vanilla to a bowl and beat together for one minute. Beat in half the powdered sugar until well incorporated, then beat in the milk and remaining powdered sugar until creamy and fluffy.
Spread frosting on the cooled cupcakes and serve.