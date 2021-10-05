In 1683, 13 German families from the Rhine region landed in Philadelphia on Oct. 6, according to the German-American Society.
They later founded Germantown, Pa., the first German settlement in the original 13 colonies.
On Aug. 6, 1987, Congress approved a resolution that designated Oct. 6, 1987, as German-American Day.
German immigrants have brought many traditions to the United States, including celebrating Christmas with a Christmas tree and caroling. They also brought food traditions such as the frankfurter, hamburger, meat loaf, pretzels, sausage, such as knockwurst and bratwurst, and the fermented cabbage dish — sauerkraut.
A classic German dish is bratwurst paired with sauerkraut. I added butter to a baking dish along with thinly sliced onions and brown sugar to help the onions caramelize. In about 20 minutes I had perfectly browned bratwurst that I served with sauerkraut I picked up from the grocery store. Sauerkraut is experiencing a resurgence with gourmet options now available such as turmeric sauerkraut.
For another tasty German dish, try pork schnitzel. “Schnitzel” in German is boneless meat that is breaded and fried.
Freshly sliced thin-cut pork cutlets are perfect for making schnitzel. I breaded mine with Panko mixed with sesame seeds to give the dish a slightly nutty flavor.
A couple of weeks ago I was purchasing hazelnuts when the cashier told me that when she went to Germany as a kid, her mother took her to a park where there were dozens of hazelnut trees. She remembered running around picking and eating as many hazelnuts as she could.
I toasted hazelnuts with cinnamon and brown sugar to make the topping for a basic German apple cake. The cake came out tender and delicious and the topping was a fantastic finishing touch.
Crispy Schnitzel
2 pounds pork cutlets, sliced about 1/4- to 1/8-inch thick
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 eggs
1 tablespoon milk
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 1/2 cups Panko bread crumbs
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Canola or peanut oil, for frying
Add flour to a shallow dish and stir in the salt and pepper.
Add eggs to a medium-sized bowl and beat with the milk and Dijon mustard.
Add the breadcrumbs and sesame seeds to a shallow dish and mix together.
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper. Working with one cutlet at a time, dredge the cutlet in the seasoned flour, then the egg mixture, then, finally, the Panko mixture. Set on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining cutlets.
Set baking sheet in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes.
Add about 1/4 inch of oil to a deep skillet. Heat the oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add as many cutlets as will fit in the skillet, but don’t crowd the pan.
Fry for 2 to 4 minutes or until golden brown, then turn the cutlets over and fry until golden brown (note: a safe internal temperature for pork is 145 degrees).
Remove from skillet and set on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Repeat with additional cutlets, if necessary. Season with salt and pepper before serving.
Bratwurst with Buttery Onions
5 tablespoons butter, divided
2 pounds bratwurst
2 medium sweet onions, sliced
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 teaspoons brown sugar
1/2 tablespoons fresh parsley, for garnish, if desired
Store-bought sauerkraut
Dot an 8 x 11 baking dish with half the butter and set the bratwurst in the dish.
Add the sliced onion to a medium bowl and top with olive oil. Add the salt and brown sugar, then stir to combine.
Transfer onion slices to the baking dish, tucking the onion around the bratwurst.
Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the bottoms of the bratwurst are browned.
Turn the bratwurst over and stir the onions, then return to the oven for an additional 10 minutes or until the bottoms are browned and the onions begin to caramelize.
Remove from oven and garnish with fresh parsley before serving, if desired. Serve with heated sauerkraut.
German Apple Cake (Apfelkuchen)
1 3/4 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter plus 1 tablespoon, divided
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup milk
4 apples, peeled, cored and roughly chopped
3/4 cup walnuts, roughly chopped
1 tablespoon walnut oil (or olive oil)
1 1/2 cups raw hazelnuts, roughly chopped
3 tablespoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
Line a 10-inch springform pan with parchment paper, then spray the sides with cooking spray and set aside.
Add the flour, baking powder and salt to another bowl and stir together. Set aside.
Add 1/2 cup of butter, sugar, eggs and lemon juice to a medium bowl and beat together with an electric mixer until creamy.
Add half the flour mixture and half of the milk to the butter and sugar mixture and stir together. Repeat with remaining flour mixture and milk and mix until well incorporated.
Transfer to the springform pan and spread evenly.
Spread the walnuts and apples on top of the batter. Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from oven and cool.
While the cake is cooling, make the topping: Add oil to a skillet and set over medium-low heat. When the oil is warmed, add the hazelnuts. Toast the hazelnuts for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently, or until the hazelnuts begin to turn golden brown. Add remaining butter. When the butter is melted, stir in the cinnamon and brown sugar. Stir to coat the hazelnuts. Spread the hazelnut mixture on top of the cake in an even layer. Release the springform pan and serve.