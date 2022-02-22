If you’re feeling depleted as winter nears its end, it’s time to cook up some nourishing cruciferous vegetables.
Cruciferous vegetables are from the family Brassicaceae, which includes broccoli, broccolini, cauliflower, kale, Brussels sprouts and romanesco, and they are in season.
Broccoli, broccolini and romanesco are high in nutrients. They contain fiber as well as Vitamins C and A and a skin cancer-fighting phytochemical called sulforaphane.
Broccoli is hands down my favorite vegetable. I love how versatile it is. As a side dish, it pairs well with just about anything you can think of from grilled chicken to lasagna to quiche. There are also many different ways to prepare it. Broccoli can be eaten raw, steamed, roasted, blanched, sautéed, pureed, baked and fried, just to name a few.
I recently tried something new when I cooked fresh broccoli florets. I usually sauté the florets in olive oil or roast them in a hot oven, but this time I changed things up. I sautéed them in butter and olive oil with garlic, then added a splash of water and set a stainless steel bowl over it upside-down. The water in the hot pan created a steamy environment.
The end result was perfectly tender broccoli crowns with just the right amount of seasoning and a slight crunch in the stems.
Because it was such a big hit with my family, I tried the same method with broccolini and also got a delicious result. I added some toasted hazelnuts, which made it a five-star dish.
Romanesco, which is often described as a cross between broccoli and cauliflower, is becoming also more popular and widely available.
I like to break it down into florets, give them a quick steam, then add them to a pan with olive oil, garlic and shallots.
To add different flavors to the dish, try using flavored olive oils. I like to use an orange and rosemary olive oil when I give steamed romanesco a quick saute, but sometimes I use a lemon or basil oil to make things interesting.
A squeeze of fresh lemon before serving always brightens up a freshly prepared cruciferous vegetable dish, so if you try any of the recipes, be sure to have fresh lemons on hand and give the dish a little drizzle.
Broccolini with Toasted Hazelnuts
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 cup hazelnuts, halved
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 8 ounces fresh broccolini
- 1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
- 2 -3 tablespoons water
Add the olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-low heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the hazelnuts. Toast the hazelnuts, stirring frequently, until they begin to turn golden brown and fragrant, about 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to a small bowl and set aside.
Return the pan to the stove, add the butter and raise the heat to medium high. When the butter is melted, add the garlic and broccolini. Saute for 3 to 4 minutes or until the broccolini begins to brown. Add water and cover immediately with a lid or a stainless steel bowl turned upside down.
Heat for about 2 minutes or until the broccolini has softened, then remove from heat. Transfer to a serving dish, season with Kosher salt and top with the toasted hazelnuts.
Oven Roasted Broccoli
- 1 crown of broccoli
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
- Fresh lemon wedges, if desired, for serving
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Break down the broccoli into florets; add to a bowl. Add olive oil and stir to coat. Transfer broccoli to the baking sheet and spread it in an even layer.
Season with salt and set in the oven. Roast for about 20 minutes or until the broccoli begins to brown, then remove from oven. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the broccoli before serving, if desired.
Romanesco with Sautéed Shallots & Garlic
- 1 head romanesco
- 2 medium shallots, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1-2 pinches of Kosher or sea salt
- 1 to 2 pinches black pepper
- Fresh lemon wedges, if desired, for serving
Break down the head of romanesco into florets.
Add 2 to 3 inches of water to a pot large enough to fit a steamer basket and set over medium-high heat.
When the water is boiling, add the romanesco to a steamer basket, set it over the boiling water and cover.
Steam for 3 to 4 minutes or until the romanesco is just tender, then remove from heat and set aside. Add the butter and olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the shallots and garlic. Saute for 2 to 3 minutes or until the shallots are tender and starting to brown.
Stir in the steamed romanesco and season with a couple of pinches of salt and pepper. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently to coat the romanesco with the olive oil and butter. Remove from heat and serve with lemon wedges, if desired.