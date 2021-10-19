N ATIONAL NUT DAY is Oct. 22 so if you’re nuts for nuts, make some nut-ritous dishes to mark the occasion.
The demand for nuts has increased as more and more people add them to their diet for their nutritional benefits.
Nuts, a plant-based protein, are also a good source of dietary fiber and are rich in antioxidants as well as vitamins such as B6 and minerals like magnesium, zinc and potassium.
It’s no wonder why people are going nuts for nuts — not only are they good for you but they’re also versatile.
They’re great in salads, trail mixes and baked goods and can be used to thicken soups> They can be a topping for fish or meats and a garnish for soups and stews. Ground nut butters and nut flours are becoming increasingly popular, too, especially as more people convert to gluten-free diets.
I usually like to lightly toast nuts before using them, because toasting them enhances the flavor. Toasted nuts elevate just about any dish — a sprinkling of toasted pine nuts added to an herb-seasoned rice adds interest and texture. Toasted hazelnuts take a basic dish from ordinary to extraordinary, like when they are used to coat chicken breasts. Even routine vegetable dishes can be brought up a notch by adding some nuts.
I like to sauté zucchini in butter and toss in a handful of walnuts. For the best result, sprinkle some salt on the zucchini before cooking to draw out some of the water. The drier zucchini will brown nicely and get a slight crunch when you sauté it in the butter.
Nuts can get a little pricey, but buy them in bulk to save money. You can also store them in the freezer, which will extend their shelf life.
Hazelnut-crusted Chicken Breast
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
3/4 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup honey mustard
3/4 cup panko (or substitute breadcrumbs)
1 1/2 cups hazelnuts, chopped
Olive oil or butter cooking spray
Place the chicken breasts in a plastic bag. Use a kitchen mallet to gently pound the breasts to an even thickness (about 1 to 1½ inches thick). Set aside.
Add the yogurt, mayonnaise, buttermilk, lemon juice, half of the salt and half of the pepper and honey mustard to a shallow bowl. Whisk together.
In a separate shallow bowl, add the panko, hazelnuts and remaining salt and pepper and stir together.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Dip each chicken breast in the yogurt, making sure it is completely coated. Then transfer the chicken and coat with the panko mixture. Set on the baking sheet.
Lightly spray the coated chicken with olive oil spray and set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees.
Bake for about 25 minutes or until the chicken is golden brown and a meat thermometer inserted in the chicken reads 160 degrees.
Herbed Cauliflower Rice with Pine Nuts
3/4 cup pine nuts
1 cup jasmine rice
2 cups vegetable or chicken stock
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cups frozen riced cauliflower, thawed
2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley
1 tablespoon fresh chopped tarragon
Salt and pepper
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the pine nuts on the baking sheet in an even layer.
Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 300 degrees and toast for 8 to 10 minutes or until the nuts are light golden brown. Remove from oven and set aside.
Combine the rice, vegetable stock and salt in a medium saucepan and set over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low and simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender. Remove from heat and set aside.
Add the olive oil to a deep skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the cauliflower. Saute for about 4 minutes or until the cauliflower is heated throughout. Stir in the rice, parsley, tarragon and pine nuts. Cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
Remove from heat and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Sauteed Zucchini with Walnuts
1 1/2 pounds small- to medium-sized zucchini
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 1/2 teaspoon Za’tar seasoning (McCormick makes one)
1/2 cup shelled walnuts, coarsely chopped
Fresh ground pepper
Fresh chopped parsley
Line a workspace with paper towels. Slice the zucchini into thin slices and place the slices on the paper towels; sprinkle salt on the zucchini. Let the salted zucchini rest for about an hour, then pat the slices dry with paper towel.
Add butter and olive oil to a skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the zucchini slices and walnuts and sprinkle Za’tar on top.
Saute the zucchini, shaking the pan occasionally, for 3 to 4 minutes or until the zucchini turns golden brown. Turn the slices over and cook for 3 to 4 more minutes. Transfer the zucchini and walnuts to a serving dish and season with fresh ground pepper and parsley before serving, if desired.