 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Granite Kitchen: Get lost in the sauces

  • Updated

Sauces are the finishing touches on our food. A splash of your favorite sauce like Tabasco or Worcestershire can instantly turn your steak or burger from dull to delicious with just a few shakes of a bottle.

A plain bowl of vanilla ice cream is instantly upgraded with a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce, and a dollop of crème anglaise adds decadence to a favorite slice of pie or cake.

Chocolate Sauce.
Buy Now

Chocolate Sauce.
Garlic Alfredo Sauce

Garlic Alfredo Sauce (above) and Chocolate Sauce (below) are just two ways you can top off dishes at home to add extra flavor.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Orange-Ginger Sauce

Make a zesty dinner with Baked Chicken Thighs with Orange-Ginger Sauce.

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred