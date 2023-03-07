Granite Kitchen: Get lost in the sauces

Sauces are the finishing touches on our food. A splash of your favorite sauce like Tabasco or Worcestershire can instantly turn your steak or burger from dull to delicious with just a few shakes of a bottle.
A plain bowl of vanilla ice cream is instantly upgraded with a drizzle of chocolate or caramel sauce, and a dollop of crème anglaise adds decadence to a favorite slice of pie or cake.
One of my favorite sauces to make is chocolate sauce. I drizzle it over ice cream, stir it into almond milk or use it to make a mocha latte.
I like to use a good-quality dark cocoa powder to make homemade chocolate sauce. It takes less than five minutes to make and you can store it in the fridge for a couple of weeks in case you have a late-night craving for an ice cream sundae.
If you’re looking for some savory sauces, another simple yet tasty sauce is a garlic alfredo sauce. You don’t need many ingredients to put it together and you can adjust the seasonings to suit your taste. Pair it with a noodle that has lots of ridges to hold the sauce and you will enjoy a creamy mouthful of the sauce with every bite.
A good sauce can add interest to chicken dishes, too. If you serve chicken regularly, it’s easy to fall into a slump where you feel like you’re making the same chicken dish over and over again. I recently made an orange-ginger sauce that transformed my baked chicken from a basic dish to a zesty delight.
Chocolate Sauce
1/2 cup dark (or regular) unsweetened cocoa powder
1 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup cold water
Put the cocoa, sugar and salt in a saucepan and use a whisk to stir together to remove any lumps.
Add the water, stir, and set over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil while stirring occasionally. When it reaches a boil, lower the heat so the sauce is simmering gently.
Stir constantly while simmering for about a minute, then remove from heat and stir in the vanilla. Transfer to a glass jar and allow to cool. Sauce will thicken slightly as it cools. Refrigerate until you are ready to use it.
Garlic Alfredo Sauce
4 tablespoons butter
1 1/4 cup fresh grated Parmesan cheese
3 cloves garlic, minced
1/3 cup flour
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Put the butter in a saucepan and melt over medium heat. Add the garlic to the melted butter and sauté for 30 seconds, stirring frequently.
Add the flour and stir for about one minute or until the flour is golden. Slowly add in the cream while stirring constantly. Once the cream is incorporated, add the salt and pepper and bring the mixture to a simmer, stirring constantly.
Simmer for about 2 minutes or until the sauce has slightly thickened, then add the Parmesan and mix well. Once the Parmesan is incorporated, remove from heat. Pour the sauce over your favorite cooked pasta to serve.
Baked Chicken Thighs with Orange-Ginger Sauce
For chicken:
2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Use cooking spray to grease a baking dish large enough to fit your chicken thighs. Place them skin-side up and brush them with olive oil, then season with salt and pepper.
Set them in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 20 minutes.
While the chicken is baking, make the sauce.
For sauce:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup minced onion
1 cup orange juice
1/2 teaspoon fresh rosemary
1/2 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon coconut aminos or tamari sauce
3 tablespoons brown sugar
Add the olive oil to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the onion and sauté until the onions are softened. Add the orange juice, rosemary, ginger, salt, pepper, tamari or aminos, and brown sugar. Stir to combine.
Bring the ingredients to a simmer and simmer for 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove from heat and set aside.
When the chicken has baked for 20 minutes, remove from oven and brush a generous coat of the orange sauce on top. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 20 minutes or until the chicken is cooked throughout.
Remove from oven and serve with any remaining sauce.