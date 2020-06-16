This time of year is usually filled with graduation ceremonies and celebratory gatherings to mark the end of a stage in life and the beginning of new adventures.
But the pandemic has changed that, leaving many graduates and their families searching for special ways to celebrate.
Including my own family. My youngest son, Nolan, has just finished his senior year of high school.
Nolan went to Conval High School, which will be holding an in-person graduation ceremony in early August. We are hoping his grandmother, who lives in Florida, will be able to come as well as other relatives.
In the meantime, we wanted to do something fun to celebrate so I asked Nolan what kind of food he wanted me to make for him.
“Some kind of sushi,” he said.
Sushi? I never would have guessed sushi would be on his radar.
Several years ago I bought a kit that included a sushi rolling mat, fancy chopsticks and a couple of other sushi accessories. I stuck it in a kitchen cabinet and forgot all about it until we moved into a new house, then it sat untouched in another cabinet.
But now was finally its moment — and luckily I remembered which cabinet I put it in.
I picked up sushi essentials at the store such as sushi rice, soy sauce, wasabi, pickled ginger and seaweed (nori) wrappers along with some avocado, shrimp and cucumbers.
Sushi was much easier to make than I thought it would be. One tip is to make sure the knife you use to cut the sushi is sharp, or slicing a sushi roll will be a real struggle.
Also, make sure you use the right kind of rice. Sushi rice is much stickier than something say, like Basmati, and helps to keep the roll stuck together.
Becauase it was our first time making sushi, we decided to start by making California rolls and vegetable rolls. It was a fun time, and the best part was that it was something we did together, plus we learned some new skills.
Nolan already informed me that when his graduation actually takes place he would like some kind of chocolate-strawberry cake.
I’m glad he told me in advance so I have plenty of time to come up with a fabulous cake to serve at his graduation.
Seasoned Sushi Rice
1 cup cooked sushi rice, according to package directions
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
Transfer cooked rice to a shallow bowl and allow to cool to room temperature. Sprinkle the rice vinegar over the rice, breaking up any large pieces as you mix the rice and vinegar together.
One cooked cup of sushi rice makes about three sushi rolls.
California Roll
1 sheet of nori
1/3 to 1/2 cup of cooked and seasoned sushi rice
1/2 avocado, peeled and pit removed, cut into wedges about 1/2 inch thick
1 leg snow crab, cooked and shelled
1 small cucumber, matchstick sliced
Picked ginger, soy sauce and/or wasabi, if desired, for serving
Unroll a sushi mat and cover the mat with a piece of plastic wrap. Dip your hands into a bowl of water and shake excess water off (this will prevent the rice from sticking to your hands).
Using your hands, spread the rice in an even layer over the mat. Locate the shiny side of the nori wrapper and set the wrapper, shiny side down, on top of the rice.
Lay a few pieces of cucumber, making sure to cover the entire width of the wrapper, a couple of inches from the edge of the wrapper closest to you.
Place the avocado and crab over the cucumber using enough to cover the width of the nori. To roll, grab to edge of the mat closest to you using your fingers to keep the fillings in place and roll into a cylinder. Press gently as you roll to pack the fillings together and use the mat to create the cylinder shape.
Use a sharp knife to cut the cylinder in half and then cut each half into three even pieces. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce, if desired.
Vegetable Sushi Roll
1 sheet of nori
1/3 to 1/2 cup of cooked and seasoned sushi rice
1 carrot, peels and matchstick sliced
1 small cucumber, matchstick sliced
Picked ginger, soy sauce and/or wasabi if desired, for serving
Place the nori wrapper on a clean, dry surface shiny side down. Dip your hands into a bowl of water and shake excess water off (this will prevent the rice from sticking to your hands).
Starting from the bottom of the wrapper (the edge closest to you) use your hands to spread the rice in an even layer over the Nori, leaving 1/2- to 1/4-inch space at the top edge.
Lay several pieces of cucumber, making sure to cover the entire width of the wrapper, a couple of inches from the bottom edge. Next, add several pieces of carrot on top of the cucumber.
To roll, grab to edge of the mat closest to you using your fingers to keep the fillings in place and roll into a cylinder. Press gently as you roll to pack the fillings together. Once the cylinder is formed, you can also lay a sushi mat over the top and use it to aid in rolling and further form a tight cylinder.
Use a sharp knife to cut the cylinder in half and then cut each half into three even pieces. Serve with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce, if desired.
Sweet Potato Sushi Roll
1 medium sweet potato, cut into wedges and roasted
Kosher salt (a pinch)
1 sheet of nori
1/2 to 3/4 cup cooked and seasoned sushi rice
Picked ginger, soy sauce, wasabi and/or sesame seeds, if desired, for serving
Place the nori wrapper on a clean, dry surface shiny side down. Dip your hands into a bowl of water and shake excess water off (this will prevent the rice from sticking to your hands).
Starting from the bottom of the wrapper (the edge closest to you) use your hands to spread the rice in an even layer over the Nori, leaving 1/2- to 1/4-inch space at the top edge.
Lay a couple of wedges of roasted sweet potato, making sure to cover the entire width of the wrapper a couple of inches from the bottom edge. To roll, grab to edge of the mat closest to you using your fingers to keep the fillings in place and roll into a cylinder. Press gently as you roll to pack the fillings together. Once the cylinder is formed, you can also lay a sushi mat over the top and use it to aid in rolling and further form a tight cylinder.
Use a sharp knife to cut the cylinder in half and then cut each half into three even pieces. To serve sprinkle with sesame seeds, if desired, and serve with pickled ginger, wasabi and soy sauce.