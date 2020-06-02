In the evenings last week, my husband and I would try to figure out what to make for dinner while taking the dog out for a walk. After encountering all the barbecue smells from the neighborhood, we would go home and inevitably heat up the grill.
Of course, by the time we got home we would be really hungry and not in the mood to run out to the store if we happened to be missing a key ingredient like barbecue sauce, but since it’s so easy to make I would dig around in the pantry and come up with my own version.
If you have ketchup on hand, crafting your own sauce is simple. If you like a spicy sauce, you can add some hot sauce, chili paste, harissa seasoning or a dry spice such as chili powder or chili flakes.
For some sweetness, I like to add honey or molasses, which also adds a little thickness to the sauce. Other great sweeteners for barbecue sauce include dark or light brown sugar, cane sugar or low glycemic natural sweeteners such as monk fruit or xylitol.
For a little snap, apple cider vinegar is a standard go-to ingredient, but there are dozens of vinegars on the store shelves you can experiment with.
I added malt cider vinegar to a sweet and spicy harissa barbecue sauce and it added a delicious tang of flavor. I recently picked up a mango rice vinegar that I’ve been using in salad dressings and it works great in barbecue sauces, too.
The nice thing about making your own barbecue sauce is that you can make it exactly how you like it and bypass all the preservatives that are added to commercial sauces to make them shelf-stable.
It’s quick, too. You can throw a sauce together in about 15 minutes, which is just enough time for the grill to heat up. Perfect timing!
Sweet and Spicy Harissa BBQ Sauce
2 cups ketchup
2 tablespoons harissa paste
1/2 cup molasses
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
3 tablespoons malt vinegar
3 tablespoons honey
1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon onion powder
1/2 tablespoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Add all ingredients to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat. Simmer for about10 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Tangy Mango BBQ Sauce
15-ounce can tomato sauce
1/4 cup mango, chopped
1/4 cup tomato paste
3 tablespoons mango rice vinegar
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1/3 cup honey
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons paprika
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
Add the mango to a food processor; pulse several times to break it into smaller pieces.
Add tomato paste, tomato sauce, mango rice vinegar and apple cider vinegar and process until smooth. Transfer tomato mango mix to a saucepan and set over medium heat. Whisk in the remaining ingredients.
Simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce is slightly thickened, about 10 to 15 minutes. Adjust seasonings to taste.
Teriyaki Ginger BBQ Sauce
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup pineapple juice
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon molasses
2 teaspoons sesame oil
1/4 cup dark brown sugar
1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoon grated ginger
1/4 cup grated onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons black vinegar (you can substitute rice vinegar)
1 teaspoon chili paste
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
2 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
Add sesame oil to a saucepan and set over medium heat.
When the oil is warmed, add garlic, ginger and onion and cook until they are softened, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Whisk in the soy sauce, pineapple juice, honey, molasses, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, black vinegar, chili paste and sesame seeds and bring to a simmer.
Whisk together cornstarch and water in a bowl, then slowly whisk in to the saucepan. Continue to whisk ingredients while heating until the sauce has thickened slightly. Remove from heat. Adjust seasonings to taste.