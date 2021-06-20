The recent 90-plus degree weather inspired me to escape to my cool basement to finally organize a jammed-up storage area.
As I shuffled around boxes of Christmas ornaments and autumn decorations, I came across a long-lost friend — the ice-cream maker.
It was a perfect time to unearth it. It’s fairly noisy but it gets the job done so I dragged it upstairs and got it ready to use.
I’ve been noticing a new trend in ice cream lately. There are Keto ice creams (high-fat, low-carb ice creams) popping up in grocery stores everywhere. Some of them can get pretty pricey, so I decided to try to make some myself.
I experimented with creating a chocolate Keto ice cream, using cacao powder to give it a chocolatey flavor. I also used cacao nibs as a crunchy mix-in, and stevia and monk fruit to sweeten things up. If you’re looking for a keto-friendly frozen treat, this one hits the spot.
Of course, I also put together a traditional batch of good, old-fashioned vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips mixed in.
I thought it would be fun to make something special to serve the ice cream in so I messed around with waffle cone bowls, sugar cones, melted chocolate, nuts and sprinkles.
The chocolate-dipped bowls and cones are simple to make and bring the ice-cream experience to the next level.
My classic ice-cream maker is one you set over an ice and salt-filled container and has a paddle that stirs the contents into a frozen confection.
But if you have an ice-cream maker that is bit more fancy, these recipes will work in those, too. Try one during the next heat wave.
Chocolate Chip Ice Cream
6 egg yolks, lightly beaten
1 cup sugar
1 cup milk
4 cups heavy whipping cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons vanilla
1 1/2 cups regular or mini chocolate chips
Add the egg yolks, sugar, milk and salt to a large saucepan and stir to combine. Set the pan over medium-heat and gently bring to just a boil, stirring constantly so eggs don’t scramble. Pour into a bowl and refrigerate for at least 3 hours. Stir the mix occasionally while it is cooling off.
When the mixture is chilled, whisk in the heavy whipping cream and vanilla, then fold in the chocolate chips.
Add mix to an ice-cream maker and follow manufacturer’s directions before freezing.
If you do not have an ice-cream maker handy, you can also pour the cream and milk mixture into a freezer-friendly container and set in the freezer overnight before serving.
Keto-Friendly Chocolate Ice Cream
2 1/2 cups heavy cream
1 cup coconut milk
3 egg yolks, lightly beaten
1/2 cup cacao or cocoa powder
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup stevia
1/2 cup powdered monk fruit
1/3 cup cacao nibs
Add the cream, coconut milk, egg yolks, cacao powder, vanilla, stevia and monk fruit to a blender and blend until smooth.
Transfer to a ice-cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s directions. When the ice cream is thick and creamy, stir in the cacao nibs.
Transfer to a freezer-friendly container and freeze overnight before serving.
Chocolate & Nut Waffle Bowls
7-ounce package waffle bowls
10-ounce package dark chocolate melting chips or wafers, such as Ghirardellli
2-ounce package mixed nuts dessert topping (Fisher Nuts makes one)
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and set aside.
Add the nut topping to a shallow bowl that’s large enough to accommodate the size of the waffle bowl rims.
Add the chips or wafers to a double boiler and set over medium heat. Bring the water to a gentle boil and stir the chocolate as it melts until it is smooth. If you don’t have a double boiler, you can melt the chocolate in a glass bowl in the microwave at half-power, stirring every 30 to 45 seconds.
Hold the waffle bowls by the bottom of the bowl and dip the rim of the bowl into the melted chocolate. Then gently dip the rims into the nut topping. Set the bowl, rim up, on the lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining waffle bowls. Allow chocolate to set and harden before serving.
The same process can be used to make chocolate and nut sugar cones. Set the point of the cone in a glass filled with dried beans to hold it while the chocolate nut coating sets.