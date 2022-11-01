When you’re the family cook, it can be a challenge to figure out what to make for dinner every night. I typically build a meal around a protein. Once I have that figured out the rest is a snap.
A protein we’ve been eating regularly and loving lately is chicken thighs. I usually make a big batch of them at least once a week so there’s plenty of leftovers to make other meals.
When I make chicken breast at home, there’s always a chance the meat will come out dry, but with thighs, the meat is consistently tender and juicy. And there are so many ways to season them.
My go-to chicken thigh recipe is to marinade the thighs for several hours in teriyaki sauce, then cook them in my air fryer.
To marinate, I use a clear plastic lidded box and add boneless thighs layered with the sauce in between.
Depending on how long I have to marinate them, I sometimes use tongs to occasionally turn them. An hour before cooking, I’ll usually set them on the counter so they come to room temperature. After just a few minutes in the air fryer, you have tender and delicious thighs.
Another recipe I’ve been making is harissa chicken. I use a tangy, Bulgarian-style yogurt mixed with harissa, lemon juice and a little honey, which gives the thighs a nice sweet and spicy kick.
I learned a little trick to get the skin crispy while leaving the inside of the thighs juicy. I like to beat an egg and brush the skin with it before adding dry seasonings. The spices stick to the skin thanks to the egg.
Pro tip: If you’ve shopped for thighs lately, I’m sure you’ve noticed they’ve gotten expensive. To save money I’ll buy bone-in thighs and debone them myself.
Removing the skin is an easy, straightforward operation, but removing the bone can be a little tricky. I found a video online showing how you can run a small knife under the bone, which makes the job a little simpler. It takes a little more work to debone thighs at home but doing this can shave several dollars off your grocery bill.
Air Fryer Teriyaki Thighs
10-ounce bottle of teriyaki marinade
2-3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
2-3 pinches of sea salt
2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Remove the thighs from the package and transfer to a storage container large enough to contain all the chicken.
Pour the teriyaki sauce over the chicken, then season with a few pinches of sea salt.
Use tongs to turn the chicken to ensure each piece is covered with marinade. Cover container and transfer to the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, but preferably overnight, turning the chicken occasionally.
Remove the container from the refrigerator and bring the chicken to room temperature.
Preheat an air fryer to 400 degrees, then spray the cooking basket with nonstick cooking spray. Place three or four thighs in the fryer basket in an even layer and set the fryer to 400 degrees for 12 minutes.
Halfway through the cooking time, remove the basket and turn the chicken over, then resume cooking. Repeat with remaining chicken. Garnish with sesame seeds before serving.
Sweet and Spicy Harissa Chicken
2-3 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
3/4 cup plain Bulgarian-style yogurt (you can also use Greek- style)
2 tablespoons harissa paste
1 lemon, juiced
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 cup honey
Add the thighs to a lidded container and set aside.
Add the remaining ingredients to a bowl and whisk together until well combined.
Pour the yogurt mixture over the chicken. Use tongs to turn the chicken so it is coated. Cover and transfer to the refrigerator for at least 2 hours up to overnight, turning the chicken occasionally.
Remove from the fridge and set on the counter to bring to room temperature before cooking.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat oven to 400 degrees. Transfer the thighs to the baking sheet and set the sheet in the oven.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the chicken has reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees.
Baked Lemon Pepper Chicken Thighs
3-4 pounds bone-in chicken thighs
1 egg, beaten
1/2 teaspoon sea salt or Kosher salt
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon pepper seasoning (salt-free)
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Set the thighs, skin side up, on a baking sheet and brush them with egg.
Sprinkle the salt over the thighs, then season with lemon pepper seasoning.
Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reads 165 degrees on a meat thermometer and the skin is crispy.