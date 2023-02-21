Granite Kitchen: Go mad for maple

Maple sugaring season is here, a season dictated by day and night weather changes.
In order for maple sap, which is collected and boiled down to syrup, to run, nighttime temperatures have to be in the 20s followed by days when the temperature is in the 40s.
Sugaring season can start in late February through early April, and may even stop in between if the weather conditions aren’t right.
It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup. Several years ago, I had a neighbor who tapped a maple tree, collected the sap and boiled it down on the wood stove to make maple syrup.
We kept checking it, waiting for the rich, golden syrup to emerge and were fairly surprised at how long the process took. Of course, we were amateurs working with a galvanized steel pail and had no idea what we were doing, but after a few days simmering on and off the wood stove, we had syrup.
Maple syrup provides more than sweetness — it also contains riboflavin, manganese, zinc, magnesium, calcium and potassium. It also has a higher antioxidant value than tomatoes and cantaloupes.
If you stop by one of the dozens of maple sugaring operations in the state and bring home a gallon of pure New Hampshire maple syrup, you’re in for a real treat. Not only will it enhance your favorite breakfast dishes (try drizzling some over bacon — you’ll be hooked), it also can bring a delicious, natural sweetness to other dishes like maple-glazed chicken wings.
I like to use a maple and mustard dressing for cole slaw because it gives some zest to a dish that can otherwise be bland.
Another tasty way to use maple syrup is to add it to breads. I recently turned a favorite cinnamon banana bread recipe into a maple-cinnamon banana bread that fills your whole house with a warm, homey scent while it’s baking and is excellent slathered with butter.
You could also get creative and stir in some raisins.
Maple Cinnamon Banana Bread
4 ripe bananas
1/2 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup maple syrup
1 1/2 teaspoons maple extract
1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon
1 egg
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
For streusel:
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
First, make the streusel by mixing together the melted butter, brown sugar, flour and cinnamon in a bowl until it’s crumbly. Refrigerate.
To make the bread, add the bananas to a large bowl and mash. Add the brown sugar, maple syrup, maple extract, cinnamon, egg and melted butter and stir together until well combined. Add the flour, salt and baking soda and mix until a batter forms.
Spray a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with cooking spray and add the batter. Sprinkle the cinnamon streusel on top in an even layer and set the baking dish in an oven preheated to 350 degrees.
Bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow the bread to cool for about 10 minutes before slicing.
Maple Mustard Cole Slaw
2 12-ounce packages cole slaw mix
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1/4 cup mayonnaise
3 tablespoons maple syrup
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup olive or avocado oil
1/2 cup pecans, chopped
1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
Put the slaw mixes in a large bowl and set aside. Add the Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, syrup, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper and oil to a bowl and whisk together until well combined.
Pour the dressing over the cole slaw and mix well. Stir in the pecans and parsley before serving.
Maple Teriyaki Chicken
3 to 4 pounds of chicken wings and drumsticks, thawed and patted dry
1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
1/2 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon garlic, minced
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon onion powder
2 teaspoons black pepper
2 cups maple syrup
Place the chicken in a large baking pan.
Add the teriyaki sauce, soy sauce, garlic, garlic powder, onion powder, pepper and maple syrup to a bowl and whisk together.
Pour the sauce over the chicken and stir to coat.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for about an hour, turning the chicken about every 20 minutes to coat.
After cooking for an hour, remove the chicken and increase the oven temperature to 425 degrees. Turn the chicken over, place in the oven and bake for an additional 45 minutes.