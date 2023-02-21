 Skip to main content
Granite Kitchen: Go mad for maple

Maple sugaring season is here, a season dictated by day and night weather changes.

In order for maple sap, which is collected and boiled down to syrup, to run, nighttime temperatures have to be in the 20s followed by days when the temperature is in the 40s.

Maple Cinnamon Bread

Maple-Cinnamon Banana Bread, above, and Maple Teriyaki Chicken are just a few ways to take advantage of the fresh maple syrup being produced in New Hampshire.
Maple Mustard Cole Slaw

Maple Mustard Cole Slaw gets a kick from the sweet syrup.
Maple Teriyaki Chicken

