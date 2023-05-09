May weather brings warmer days, cheerful flowers and a symphony of birdsong to the Granite State. It also means more time spent outdoors with the return of spring sports, yard work and firing up the grill.
If you’d rather be spending time enjoying the weather than in the kitchen, stuff a spud.
A stuffed potato can be a filling side dish served with grilled and roasted meats. It can also be turned into a satisfying complete meal, or even breakfast.
My mother comes from a large Irish family so we ate potatoes all the time. I loved it when she made twice-baked potatoes. I helped her cut a wedge out of the center of the baked potato while it was still wrapped in aluminum foil and scooped out enough of the potato to just maintain the shape of the outside skin.
We would mash the potato in a bowl with sour cream, chives and seasonings, then stuff the mixture back in the potatoes, add some cheese and put the potatoes back in the oven to bake until the cheese was melty and delicious.
Loaded potatoes don’t have to be twice-baked, although sticking a stuffed potato under the broiler for a couple of minutes to melt some cheese or crisp up a topping is not uncommon.
You can get creative with ingredients. My husband suggested stuffing sweet potatoes with pulled pork. This sounded like a delicious meal idea so it landed on my stuffed potato to-do list. I added french-fried onions for texture and the combination made for an excellent dinner on a busy night.
You can also try a Southwest-style version. I used leftover chicken and mixed some potato with Mexican crema and black beans, and stuffed it back in the potato. I then added salsa and queso fresco, a crumbly white cheese, as a topping.
And for breakfast? Bake a couple of potatoes the night before. In the morning, hollow them out and make scrambled eggs. Add some of the potato to the scrambled eggs along with seasonings, then stuff the mixture back in the potato. A little cheddar cheese and some crumbled bacon make excellent toppings, and you have a hearty way to start the day.
Loaded Breakfast Potatoes
2 large baking potatoes
2 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup onion, chopped
6 eggs, beaten
4 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
Wrap the potatoes in aluminum foil and set on a baking sheet. Place in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for about 45 minutes or until the potatoes are softened.
Remove from oven and set aside until they have cooled enough to handle. When the potatoes are cooled, peel back the foil on the top (while you’re working with the potato, it is useful to leave the foil intact and open only on the top because this will add some support as you work).
Cut a wedge out of the top of the potato leaving the sides intact. Use a spoon to remove the insides of the potato, leaving about 1/2 inch of the potato wall and sides intact.
Add the scooped out potato to a bowl and set aside.
Add the butter and onions to a skillet and set over medium heat. When the onions are softened and slightly browned, add 1/2 cup of potato and cook for an additional minute, then add the eggs.
Scramble the eggs and potato until the eggs are set, then remove from heat and stir in the crumbled bacon.
Fill the potato shells with the egg mixture, then top with cheddar cheese before serving.
Pulled Pork Sweet Potatoes
4 large sweet potatoes
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
16-ounce package of pulled pork
6-ounce container french-fried onions
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Wrap the potatoes in aluminum foil and set on a baking sheet. Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for about 45 minutes or until the potatoes are softened.
Remove from oven and set aside until they have cooled enough to handle. When the potatoes are cooled, peel back the foil on the top (while you’re working with the potato, it is useful to leave the foil intact and open only on the top because this will add some support as you work).
Cut a wedge out of the top of the potato leaving the sides intact. Use a spoon to remove the insides of the potato, leaving about 1/2 inch of the potato wall and sides intact.
Add the scooped out potato to a bowl with the butter and salt, then mash with a fork. Add the mashed sweet potato back to the potato shell and fill it about quarter to halfway.
Heat the pulled pork according to package instructions then fill the potatoes the rest of the way with pulled pork.
Top the potatoes with french-fried onions and garnish with parsley, if desired.
Southwest Loaded Potato
4 large baking potatoes
2 cups cooked chicken, chopped
1 cup Mexican crema (or substitute with sour cream)
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1/2 teaspoon coriander
1/2 teaspoon salt
15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
10-ounce container fresh salsa
1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled (or substitute with shredded Monterey Jack cheese)
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish if desired
Wrap the potatoes in aluminum foil and set on a baking sheet. Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for about 45 minutes or until the potatoes are softened.
Remove from oven and set aside until they have cooled enough to handle. When the potatoes are cooled, peel back the foil on the top (while you’re working with the potato, it is useful to leave the foil intact and open only on the top because this will add some support as you work).
Cut a wedge out of the top of the potato, leaving the sides intact. Use a spoon to remove the insides of the potato, leaving about 1/2 inch of the potato wall and sides intact.
Put the scooped-out potato in a bowl. Add chicken, crema, cumin, coriander and salt, and stir until well combined.
Stir in the black beans, then stuff until the potatoes are filled. Set the potatoes back in the oven for about 15 minutes to warm, then remove from oven and top with salsa and cheese. Remove foil and garnish with cilantro before serving, if desired.