If you’re an eggs-for-breakfast kind of person, you likely have noticed the egg-straordinary increase in the cost of eggs and might be looking for nutritious alternatives to fuel up at the start of your day.
The price hike is attributed to an unprecedented poultry health disaster that has ravaged the nation’s chicken population. Chickens and turkeys have been severely impacted by highly pathogenic avian influenza which has killed more than 44 million egg-laying hens, according to the USDA.
But there are plenty of other breakfast options, including hot cereals, that can deliver a hearty and healthy breakfast.
A perfect example is oatmeal, which is full of fiber and also has key nutrients such as magnesium, manganese, phosphorous and zinc. Oatmeal is the perfect base for just about any mix-in you can think of, including fresh fruit and spices like cinnamon.
I like to stir cacao nibs into my oatmeal. Cacao nibs are bits and pieces of roasted cacao beans (the beans which are used to make chocolate). They add a dark chocolate flavor to dishes as well as a bit of crunch. Cacao nibs are also hailed as a super food because they are high in health-boosting antioxidants.
If you need to come up with a warm breakfast in a hurry, the new heat-and-eat rice pouches offer plenty of convenience beyond a quick side dish.
Choose a nutritious rice, such as wild rice mix, and heat the pouch in the microwave according to the directions on the packet.
While it’s heating, crack open a can of coconut milk and add it to a sauce pan. Add vanilla and your sweetener of choice, and when the rice is ready, pour the warmed coconut milk over it, stir and enjoy. This is another hot breakfast that offers lots of opportunity for mix-ins like blueberries.
Polenta corn grits is another fast hot cereal option. It typically cooks in seven minutes or so and you can customize it to suit your taste. For example, if you like a creamy version you can add cream or coconut milk.
I like to top mine with crème fraîche and real maple syrup with a pinch of sea salt for that sweet and savory flavor.
Bacon or fried pancetta are also delicious topping options.
Warm Coconut Rice Cereal
8-ounce pouch of wild rice mix, prepared according to package directions
13.5-ounce can coconut milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 tablespoon monk fruit or sweetener of choice
3 tablespoons shredded, toasted coconut
1/4 cup fresh blueberries
Add the rice to a bowl.
Put the coconut milk in a saucepan and set it over medium-high heat.
Add the vanilla and sweetener to the coconut milk and stir to combine. When the coconut milk is warmed, pour it over the rice and mix well.
Add the coconut and blueberries and adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Grits with Maple, Crème Fraîche and Blackberries
1 1/2 cups polenta grits, cooked according to package directions
2 tablespoons crème fraîche
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1/2 cup fresh blackberries
Pinch of nutmeg
Pinch of sea salt
Add the grits to a bowl and set the crème fraîche on top.
Drizzle the maple syrup on top of the grits and stir to combine. Top with blackberries, nutmeg and sea salt.
Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
Oatmeal with Cacao Nibs and Coconut Sugar
1 1/2 cups of oatmeal, cooked
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons cacao nibs
2 teaspoons coconut sugar or sweetener of choice
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
Place the oatmeal in a serving bowl and add the butter. Let the butter sit for a minute or two so it can melt, then stir it into the oatmeal.
Add the cacao nibs, sweetener and cinnamon. Mix to combine. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.