E ASTER, the holiday that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, will soon be celebrated by Christians around the world.
In Poland, Easter is the oldest and most important Christian holiday and is marked with many traditions.
The week before Easter includes preparations for the holiday including spring cleaning, when people in the countryside would repair and repaint their barns after a long winter. Another important tradition occurs on the Saturday before Easter, when people take their Easter baskets of food to church to be blessed.
Easter Sunday dinner usually features Zurek, a sour soup made with a rye starter, which is often served with a boiled egg and sausage such as kielbasa.
If you want to make Zurek, keep in mind you will have to make the rye starter a few days in advance so it can ferment.
But the soup is well worth the effort with a rich, sour flavor enhanced with a dollop of sour cream added before serving.
Another Polish specialty to try is Golabki, a stuffed cabbage dish made with ground meat and rice.
Don’t underestimate stuffed cabbage — the humble meal is full of flavor and could easily steal the show from a typical baked ham.
There are dozens of Polish desserts to pick from for an authentic Polish Easter celebration, including Paczi, deep fried dough balls with sweet fillings, similar to a donut; Babka, a sweet cake similar to an Italian panettone, and Mazurek, a tart with a shortcrust made from egg yolks, flour and ground almonds and finished off with a sweet topping.
Mazurek is simple to put together, and once you have the crust made you can add whatever topping you want. I used strawberry jam with fresh strawberries for garnish but you can choose any flavor of jam you’d like, or you could swap out the jam for a chocolate or hazelnut filling.
Zurek (Sour rye soup)
For the starter:
5 tablespoons rye flour
3 cups water
2 cloves crushed garlic
3 bay leaves
Put all the ingredients in a jar and stir well. Cover the top with a paper towel secured with a rubber band and leave on the counter for five days, swirling the contents once each day.
For the soup:
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 onions, chopped
1 pound kielbasa, sliced
8 cups water
2 parsnips, peeled and chopped
4 potatoes, diced
1 bay leaf
1 teaspoon marjoram
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1 tablespoon grated horseradish
1/4 cup sour cream, for serving, if desired
Fresh chopped parsley, for serving, if desired
4 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and halved
Add olive oil to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add garlic and onions and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes or until the onions begin to brown. Stir in kielbasa and cook for an additional 2 minutes or until the kielbasa begins to brown slightly.
Add water, parsnips, potatoes, bay leaf, marjoram, salt and pepper and simmer for about 30 minutes or until the potatoes and parsnips are tender. Add 1 to 2 cups of the rye mixture (the more rye mix you add, the more sour the soup will be).
Adjust the seasonings to suit your taste.
To serve, add the desired amount of horseradish and a dollop of sour cream to each serving. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with one or two egg halves.
Golabki (Stuffed cabbage)
2 tablespoons butter
1 head of cabbage
1 large white onion, diced
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 pounds ground beef
10-ounce can chicken and rice soup
1 cup rice, cooked
1 egg, beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons dried marjoram
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon olive oil
10 ounces of white mushrooms, sliced
10-ounce can golden mushroom soup
1/2 cup water
Fresh parsley for serving, if desired
Remove three to four of the dark outer cabbage leaves and set them aside. Lightly spray a roasting pan with cooking spray. Line the pan with the outer cabbage leaves and set aside.
Bring a large pot of water to boil.
Set the cabbage in the boiling water. Remove the leaves as they begin to peel off from the head and set in a colander to drain. Continue with remaining leaves then set aside.
Preheat an oven to 375 degrees.
Add butter to a large skillet. When the butter is melted, add the onions and garlic and cook for about 3 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Stir in the ground beef and cook until the beef is browned. Drain away any excess grease and transfer the meat to a large mixing bowl.
Add the chicken and rice soup, rice, egg, marjoram, salt and pepper and mix well.
Lay a cooked cabbage leaf flat on a clean work surface and trim away the thickest part near the bottom of the leaf to make it easier to roll. Place about 1/2 cup (more or less, depending on the size of the leaf) of the beef mixture toward the bottom of the leaf and fold up towards the center, wrapping the cabbage around the filling. Fold the left and right sides towards the center and continue to roll up the cabbage leaf.
Transfer to the baking dish, setting the roll on top of the uncooked leaves. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Cover the roasting pan with aluminum foil and place in the oven. Bake for one hour.
While the dish is baking, add the olive oil to a skillet and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the mushrooms and sauté for 6 to 8 minutes or until the mushrooms begin to brown.
Stir in the can of mushroom soup and the water and lower the heat to medium. Heat the soup and mushroom mix until the soup is warmed, then set aside.
After the cabbage rolls have baked for an hour, remove from the oven and peel back the foil. Spoon the mushroom mixture over the rolls and replace the foil. Return to the oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes. Remove from oven and serve with fresh parsley, if desired.
Mazurka Tart
1 cup butter
1 1/2 cups flour, sifted
1 1/4 cup sugar
3/4 teaspoon salt
6 egg yolks, room temperature
1 teaspoon almond extract
3/4 cup ground almond flour
1 1/2 cups strawberry jam (or jam of your choice)
2 tablespoons orange-flavored liqueur, such as Grand Marnier
Preheat oven to 350.
Put the butter in a mixing bowl and use an electric mixer to cream the butter until fluffy.
Put the eggs and almond extract in a separate bowl and whisk together.
Add the sifted flour, sugar and salt to another bowl and whisk together.
Add half the flour mix and half the egg yolks to the butter and beat well. Add the remaining flour mix and yolks and beat well, then stir in the ground almond flour until mixed well.
Line a 10-inch baking dish with parchment paper, then butter the sides of the dish and the parchment paper. Pat the dough into the baking dish, pressing the dough about an inch up the sides.
Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.
Remove from oven and remove the tart from the baking pan. Set aside to cool.
To make the filling: Add jam and liqueur to a small saucepan and set over medium-low heat. Stir often while warming the filling. Spread the filling in an even layer over the prepared tart crust.