I’m sure I’m not the only person who stares blankly into the cabinets, refrigerator or pantry looking for a snack and not finding one thing I want to eat.
This can be even more challenging if your can’t eat gluten or if you have other dietary restrictions.
Rice cakes is one thing that works in a gluten-free snacking world, but even then you have to be careful if you’re looking for less processed or fewer calories. Some flavored rice cakes have more calories than you’d expect, and a lot of ingredients.
I decided if I wanted to snack on flavored rice cakes, I would buy some thin, plain ones and flavor them myself.
This got me thinking about snack hacks — quick snacks I could put together with little to no cooking and simple, nutritious ingredients.
I drizzled the plain rice cakes with cacao butter and cacao powder mixed together (it’s like making your own healthy chocolate) and drizzled it on the rice cakes. It was excellent.
Then I mixed melted butter with honey, and brushed the mix over the plain rice cake, finishing them with flax seed and Kosher salt. It was another winner.
I often eat hummus with rice cakes and for a quick little flavor hack I will spread on the hummus then drizzle some balsamic vinegar over the top. This is a tasty and healthy snack, too.
You can also make roasted cauliflower and garlic hummus in a pinch. This is another hearty, yet nutritious snack you can whip up in a flash.
One of my favorite snacks is toasted coconut clusters. I like to mix organic, flaked coconut with a pinch of sweetened shredded coconut and add seeds like pumpkin and chia (sunflower seeds will work, too). Just add a little honey and mix it all up.
Scoop heaping spoonfuls of the mix onto a baking sheet and stick it in the oven. You have to let them cool, otherwise they will not hold together. These are delicious when you’re looking for a sweet snack. You can also break them up and add them to yogurt or sprinkle them over a bowl of fruit.
Coconut Clusters
1/2 cup unsweetened flake coconut
1/4 cup sweetened shredded coconut
1/4 cup pepitos (pumpkin seeds)
2 teaspoons chia seeds
2 tablespoons honey
Add all the ingredients to a bowl and stir together. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon the mixture by the heaping tablespoonful onto the parchment paper (the ingredients will not stick together very well so be sure to mound the mix into clumps; they will stick together once baked).
Place in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 10 minutes or until lightly browned.
Roasted Cauliflower Garlic Hummus
3 cups cauliflower, roasted
2 medium garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon water
2 1/2 tablespoons tahini paste
1 1/2 tablespoons water
1 1/2 tablespoons olive or avocado oil
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (about 1 lemon)
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
Smoked paprika for serving, if desired
Pita chips or vegetables, for serving
Add cauliflower and garlic to a food processor and process until smooth. Add tahini paste, lemon juice, salt, olive oil and water. Process again until smooth and well blended.
Transfer to a serving bowl and serve with pita chips and vegetables, if desired.
Sweet and Salty Rice Cakes
10 rice cakes, such as Susie’s Thin Puffed Cakes
2 tablespoons cacao butter
2 tablespoons cacao powder
1 1/2 tablespoons coconut sugar or other natural sugar
Kosher salt, for sprinkling
Ounce of chocolate, grated, for garnish
Line a baking sheet with parchment or waxed paper. Set the rice cakes on the paper. Add the cacao butter to a saucepan and set over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, whisk in the sweetener and cacao powder.
Whisk until smooth, then use a spoon to drizzle over the rice cakes. Sprinkle the rice cakes with Kosher salt, then sprinkle with grated chocolate. Let the rice cakes sit for about 15 minutes before serving.
Honey Butter Rice Cakes with Flax Seeds
10 rice cakes, such as Susie’s Thin Puffed Cakes
1 tablespoon butter
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons flax seeds
Pinch of Kosher salt, for garnish
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Set the rice cakes on the paper. Add the butter to a sauté pan and set over medium heat.
When the butter is melted, whisk in the honey and stir until smooth. Brush the butter and honey over the rice cake, then sprinkle flax seeds on top.
Set in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 7 minutes, then remove from heat. Sprinkle with Kosher salt. Allow to cool for about 30 minutes before serving.