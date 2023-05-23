With Memorial Day weekend — the unofficial start of the summer travel season — upon us, I’ve been getting things in order around the house because like many of you, we have guests coming to stay with us.
My sister-in-law and her three teenage boys will be visiting from California, so I’ve been figuring out if we have enough towels and pillows for everyone, whether the guest bathroom needs a deep clean and what kind of food I should stock up on.
I like to consider myself a pro at feeding teenage boys since I have many years of experience feeding my sons. But I want everyone to feel comfortable in my home so I consulted with their mother, Carol, to get more information. Thankfully the guys like their bacon and eggs (which I love so much I asked my husband to make me for my birthday dinner last week) so I have several ideas of how to incorporate them into meals.
One of the dishes I’m hoping they’ll love is a delicious new (gluten-free!) quiche I’ve been making. What makes it such an unusual quiche is the crust, which is made out of hash brown potatoes.
You pack the hash browns into the bottom and sides of a springform pan and par-bake it before filling it to ensure the crust comes out nice and crispy.
You can use whatever quiche filling you like, but since I know the guys all love bacon, I’ve decided to make them a cheddar and bacon version. Of course, to feed everyone I’ll have to make three of them because one is never enough when I serve this dish at home. Also, this quiche reheats nicely in the oven so it will be good to have leftovers in case anyone wants a midnight snack.
Speaking of snacks, a charcuterie setup is great to have on hand when you have a house full of guests. Just keep a few different types of cold cuts in the fridge along with pepperoni or salami and a few kinds of cheese. Perhaps add a few olives for garnish and some crackers and you have the fixings for a nutritious spread that’s easy to put together — and doesn’t require you to turn on the oven.
I plan to put out a charcuterie spread alongside a salad I call a bistro salad, which features hard-boiled eggs and chopped bacon. You can use whatever lettuce you like and add your favorite vegetables, but for this crowd I thought I would stick with the basics like cucumber and tomato.
Don’t forget a sweet treat. Every time I’ve made peanut butter rice crispy bars they’ve been a hit, and they are super easy to make. I picked up enough ingredients to make several batches. That way we will have them for snacks or in case anyone wants to grab one when they go for a drive to check out our beautiful state.
Bistro Salad with Bacon and Eggs
6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
6 slices cooked bacon, coarsely chopped
1 head of lettuce such as green leaf or Romaine, rinsed and chopped
1 small head of chicory greens or escarole
1 cucumber, peeled and sliced
1 beefsteak tomato, cut into wedges
1/2 cup frozen peas, thawed (optional)
1/2 cup fresh Parmesan cheese, shredded
Salad dressing of choice
Add all of the salad ingredients to a serving bowl and toss to combine. Serve with your favorite salad dressing.
No Bake Peanut Butter Rice Crispy Treats
1 cup corn syrup
1/2 cup white sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 cups peanut butter
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
4 cups crispy rice cereal
3/4 cup chocolate morsels (optional)
Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment or waxed paper.
Add the corn syrup and both sugars to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil. Remove from heat.
Stir in the peanut butter and mix well to combine. Add the vanilla, chocolate morsels (if using) and rice cereal and stir well, then transfer to the prepared baking pan. Spread the mixture in an even layer while pressing it in to the pan.
Allow to cool before cutting into squares and serving.
Bacon and Cheddar Quiche
28-ounce package hash brown potatoes, thawed
1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
4 tablespoons butter, room temperature, divided
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1 medium sweet onion, thinly sliced
6 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup heavy cream
5 slices bacon, cooked and diced
1 1/2 tablespoon green onion, chopped
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Grease a 9-inch springform pan with 2 tablespoons of the butter and set aside.
Using a clean kitchen towel or paper towels, squeeze as much liquid as possible from the potatoes then transfer them to a large bowl.
Add 1/2 cup of the cheddar cheese and the seasoned salt to the potatoes and stir to combine.
Transfer the potato mixture to the prepared springform pan and press the mixture into the bottom and sides. Place the pan in the freezer for at least an hour.
Remove the pan from the freezer, set in an oven preheated to 425 degrees and bake for 15 minutes.
Remove pan from the oven. While the potato crust is cooling, make the filling by adding the remaining butter to a skillet and setting it over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the onion and sauté for 10 to 12 minutes or until the onions begin to brown. Remove from heat.
Put the eggs and cream in a large mixing bowl and whisk together until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the remaining ingredients and the cooked onions and stir well.
Pour the filling into the prepared potato crust and set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the filling is set.
Remove from the oven and run a knife around the inner edge of the pan to ensure none of the crust is sticking to the sides, then loosen the springform pan.
Return the quiche back to the oven and bake for an additional 10 to 15 minutes so the crust gets extra crispy.
Remove from oven and cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving.