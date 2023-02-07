If you stroll through the aisles of any big box store or grocery store, you will see plenty of items for sale to give to your Valentine: roses, heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and stuffed animals.
But if you have the time, you can make treats at home to give your Valentine. Homemade treats are a great way to show someone you care, and you also can be confident that the ingredients in the confections are top-notch since you chose them yourself.
I love that you can use alternative sweeteners such as monk fruit or stevia to sweeten your treats because your Valentine can enjoy them guilt-free and can have a delicious sweet even if they’re diabetic.
I’ve been experimenting with gelatin lately because gelatin made from scratch is a great way to add collagen to your diet and to customize the flavor and quality of the gelatin.
I used organic dark cherry juice and a monk fruit-stevia blend to make my own, healthy version of cherry gigglers, which disappeared pretty quickly because they were quite tasty.
A nice treat for Valentine’s Day is to use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut the gigglers into hearts. Stick a plate of these in the fridge so they’re ready when your sweetheart goes to grab a snack and you’re sure to get a smile.
Of course, chocolate is always a welcome treat on Valentine’s Day and you can make your own at home. I use cacao powder, which is considered a superfood because of its high amount of antioxidants, and cacao butter with some natural sweetener to make chocolate. It’s a great substitute for highly processed, super sugary store-bought chocolate.
If you make chocolate at home, you can also easily make delicious nut and cereal bars using similar ingredients. The bars work with any kind of nuts and you can also add your own flavors like a drop of almond extract or a sprinkle of sea salt to get the flavor you want.
The bars make a lovely Valentine’s Day gift when tucked into a little gift box and tied with a pretty ribbon.
Dark Cherry Gigglers
32-ounces dark cherry juice
1 ounce package Knox gelatin (4 packets)
1/4 cup monk fruit or sweetener of choice
Add one cup of the cherry juice to a large bowl and sprinkle the gelatin over the top. Let sit.
While the gelatin is sitting, add the remaining juice to a saucepan and set it over medium-high heat.
Bring the juice to a boil, then remove it from the heat and stir it into the juice and gelatin mix until the gelatin is dissolved.
Transfer the mixture to an 8-by-8-inch baking dish, then put it in the refrigerator to set — about three hours or until firm.
Use cookie cutters to cut out shapes or cut the gelatin into cubes to serve.
Homemade Hearts
1 cup cacao butter, chopped
2/3 cup cacao powder
2/3 cup monk fruit or sweetener of choice
Set a large saucepan of water over medium-high heat to boil.
Add the cacao butter to a heatproof bowl and place it in the boiling water being sure the water does not leak into the cacao butter. Stir the butter gently until it melts.
Once it’s melted, stir in the cocoa powder and sweetener, and stir until smooth. Pour the mixture into silicone molds and set in the refrigerator until hardened. Remove from molds and serve.
Healthy Chocolate Nut Bars
1 1/2 cups unsweetened cocoa or cacao powder
1 cup almond butter
1/4 cup coconut oil
1/2 cup monk fruit or sweetener of choice
3 cups nuts of choice
1 cup unsweetened rice puff cereal
Flaked sea salt
Line an 8-by-8-inch baking pan with parchment paper. Spread the nuts and cereal in an even layer on the bottom of the pan.
Add the cocoa powder, almond butter and coconut oil to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat.
Stir the mixture while heating. Heat until smooth and well incorporated. Pour the mixture over the prepared nuts and cereal and set in the refrigerator until firm.
If desired, sprinkle flaked sea salt on top of the bars.
Remove from pan and use a knife to cut into rectangular bars.