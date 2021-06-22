A HOT SOUP ON a cold day always hits the spot, and the same is true in reverse.
Cold soups are refreshing and a nutritious way to get dinner on the table when you don’t feel like turning on the oven or standing over a hot grill.
Cold soups also don’t require much work or special tools except for a blender or food processor, and depending on the kind of soup you make you can have it ready in minutes.
One of the most famous cold soups is gazpacho, a vegetable soup that hails from Spain.
Tomatoes are the main ingredient in red gazpacho and a good red gazpacho recipe comes in handy at the end of the summer when gardens are bursting with fresh tomatoes that need to be put to good use.
Vichyssoise is another cold soup you’ve likely heard of. It’s made with potatoes and leeks and finished off with cold milk or cream. Vichyssoise is the creation of Louis Diat, head chef of the Ritz Carlton, who came up with the now-famous soup in 1917.
One of my favorite summer soups is a sweet and creamy avocado and corn soup. It’s an excellent way to use up leftover ears of corn that didn’t get eaten during a cookout. It’s also a great way to use ripened avocados.
I love that you can blend these together with minimal effort — perfect on a hot summer day — and minimal cleanup. It’s also loaded with nutrition and you can tweak the ingredients depending on what you have on hand.
Add Greek yogurt for extra creaminess and tang or swirl in some sour cream. If you need a dairy-free version, stick to vegetable broth. If you don’t have any leftover corn on the cob, try canned cream corn or defrost frozen corn and process it with a food processor.
You can adjust the taste by adding different seasonings such as chili powder or red pepper flakes if you like things spicy, or top it off with some chopped tomatoes and cilantro.
Chilled Avocado Corn Soup
1/4 cup olive oil
3/4 cup sweet onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
3 ears of sweet corn, steamed, cooled, then removed from cob
3 cups vegetable broth
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
2 large avocados, seeded, peeled and cubed
1-2 tablespoons Greek yogurt or sour cream
2 teaspoons fresh parsley or cilantro, chopped
Add olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium heat.
When the oil is warmed, add onions and garlic and sauté for 3 to 4 minutes or until the onions begin to sweat. Add corn, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, cumin and lime juice.
Simmer for an additional 2 to 3 minutes or until the onions are translucent. Set aside and cool to room temperature.
When the onion mixture is cooled, transfer to a blender or food processor. Working in batches, blend the onion and corn mixture with the avocado and process until smooth and creamy.
Transfer to a bowl and set in the refrigerator to chill for about an hour before serving. Garnish with fresh parsley and sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
Gazpacho
4 large vine-ripened tomatoes, cored and cut in chunks
1 1/2 cups English cucumber, peeled and chopped
3/4 cup sweet onion, chopped
1/2 cup red bell pepper, diced
1/2 cup green bell pepper, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lime, juiced
1/4 cup olive oil
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Several pieces of French bread, toasted, for garnish and serving
Add all ingredients to a large bowl and stir to combine.
Transfer mixture in batches to a blender and blend until smooth. Set in the refrigerator to chill for one hour.
Break off small pieces of the toasted bread and sprinkle on top for garnish. Top with chopped parsley and serve with remaining bread (feel free to dunk!)
Vichyssoise
2 tablespoons butter
3 leeks, bulbs only, sliced
1 sweet onion, chopped
5 potatoes, peeled and chopped
5 cups vegetable (or chicken) broth
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
1 bay leaf
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
2 teaspoons fresh parsley, chopped, for garnish
Add butter to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat.
When butter is melted, add onions and leeks and sauté for about 8 minutes or until onions are translucent.
Add potatoes, vegetable broth, salt, pepper, thyme and bay leaf and bring to a simmer. Cover and lower the heat to medium low.
Simmer gently for about 20 minutes or until the potatoes are softened. Remove the bay leaf.
Transfer to a food processor and pulse in batches until creamy and smooth. Stir cream into pureed mixture and set in a refrigerator to chill.
Garnish with parsley before serving; adjust seasonings to suit your taste.