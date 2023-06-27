It’s hard to believe that in a few days it will be July, especially with the lackluster weather patterns we’ve had over the past few weeks. It’s hardly felt like summer at all.
But there’s lots to look forward to in July, especially if you’re a hot dog lover. July is National Hot Dog Month, meaning it’s the perfect time to shake things up from the same old hot dog fixings and try something new.
If most of your hot dog eating is done by tucking your dog in a bun and slathering it with ketchup and mustard, you’re missing out.
There are endless ways to enjoy a hot dog. Their mild flavor makes them suitable additions to dozens of dishes. Lots of people add them to their favorite macaroni and cheese dish or chop them up and stir them into spaghetti.
But if you swap out your hot dog bun for a taco shell and add some pinto beans, shredded lettuce, cheese and a few other choice toppings, you’ve got a delicious taco dog. The crunchy, corn shell combined with the mild meat and toppings make a creative way to enjoy a freshly grilled dog.
Another great way to enjoy hot dogs is to use them as a topping on baked cornbread. If you have some leftover chili (or a can of chili in the pantry), you can spread that over the top of the cornbread, then top it with sliced hot dogs and top the whole thing with cheese. Pop it in the oven for a few minutes and you have an quick and tasty dinner ready to serve.
For a slightly more sophisticated version of beans and hot dogs, put some phyllo dough into a muffin tin and bake up little serving bowls.
Then all you have to do is warm up your baked beans, spoon them into the bowls and top them with some chopped up cooked hot dogs. You can also add your choice of garnishes like minced onion or tomatoes and shredded cheese. You could also put the toppings in bowls and set them alongside the filled bowls and let your guests make their own creations.
Cornbread with Dogs and Chili
2 (15-ounce) packages corn bread mix
15-ounce can of prepared chili
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/2 cup sweet onion
1/2 cup chopped bell pepper
5 hot dogs, sliced
3/4 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper, then lightly spray the paper and the sides of the pan with cooking spray.
Prepare the cornbread according to package directions and pour the mixture into the prepared pan.
Bake according to package directions, adding an additional 5 to 10 minutes of baking time because you are doubling the batch. A toothpick inserted in the center of the bread should come out clean.
Remove from oven and cool in pan for about 10 minutes, then run a knife along the edges and release the spring.
Allow the bread to cool to room temperature with the loosened ring. When the bread is cooled, add the olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the onions, peppers and hot dogs. Saute for 5 to 7 minutes or until the vegetables have softened and the hot dogs are lightly browned. Stir in the chili and cook until the chili is warmed, then spread the chili mixture over the cornbread.
Top with shredded cheddar cheese before serving.
Taco Dogs
4 hard shell tacos
1 1/2 cups lettuce, shredded
15-ounce can pinto beans, drained, rinsed and warmed
4 hot dogs, boiled or grilled
1 cup tomatoes, such as Roma, chopped
1/2 cup red onion, chopped
1/2 cup fresh salsa
1/4 cup cotija cheese, crumbled
Heat the taco shells according to package directions, then set aside. Divide the lettuce among the taco shells and spread it along the bottom. Repeat with the pinto beans.
Set a hot dog in each taco shell, then divide the tomatoes between each taco and spread over the hot dogs. Repeat with the red onion, salsa and cheese, then serve.
Hot Dogs and Beans Cups
16-ounce package phyllo dough, thawed
5 tablespoons butter, melted
16-ounce can baked beans, heated according to package directions
5 hot dogs, boiled or grilled, sliced
1/2 cup white onion, minced, for garnish, if desired
Brush the bottom and sides of a six-cup muffin tin and set aside.
Spread the thawed dough on a clean workspace. Working with one sheet at a time, lightly brush half of a sheet of dough with butter, then fold it in half from right to left. Brush the folded dough lightly with butter and fold it in half to form a square.
Lightly brush the square with butter, then tuck it into a muffin cup and repeat with remaining dough until all six cups are filled.
Place the muffin pan in an oven preheated to 325 degrees and bake for 4 to 6 minutes or until the dough is light golden brown.
Remove from oven and transfer the cups to a wire rack to cool. Add the warmed beans to a medium bowl and stir in the sliced hot dogs. Spoon the mixture in to each cup, then garnish with onion before serving, if desired.