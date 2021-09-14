SEPTEMBER IS National Chicken Month, which was created by the National Chicken Council in 1989 as a way to beef up sales after Labor Day and extend the grilling season into fall.
One thing that makes chicken so appealing is its versatility — you can prepare it dozens of ways, from roasting to poaching to grilling.
My new favorite way to prepare chicken breast is to marinate it in Greek yogurt. The yogurt makes the breast a bit more tender and adds some tang. Get creative and experiment with different seasonings.
For a quick meal, pick up a rotisserie chicken and a bag of croissants at the store. You tear the croissants into pieces and add them to a baking dish, pick the chicken off the bone and simmer it in a cream sauce, which is poured over the croissants. You can add vegetables, too, and cheese like cheddar or Gruyere and bake it in the oven. It’s a satisfying and tasty meal at the end of a busy day.
The method I’ve been using lately to cook chicken is to pan sear it and finish cooking it in the oven.
I seasoned chicken thighs and seared them in my cast iron skillet. Then I added green olives and lemon and baked it in the oven for about a half-hour. The chicken came out perfect — moist and tender with a Mediterranean vibe.
Skillet Chicken & Olives
2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1 tablespoon citrusy garlic or lemon garlic seasoning (or seasoned salt)
2 shallots, quartered
4 garlic cloves, peeled
1/2 cup medium pitted green olives
1/2 cup Castelvetrano olives
1 lemon, sliced thin
Put the chicken thighs in a large bowl and add one tablespoon of the olive oil. Stir to coat. Add the citrusy garlic seasoning and stir again. Allow the thighs to sit until they reach room temperature.
Set an oven-proof skillet over medium to medium-high heat and add the remaining olive oil. Set the thighs in the skillet when the oil is hot and cook for about three minutes on each side or until the thighs are browned.
Add the shallots, garlic and olives and cook for an additional one to two minutes or until the shallots begin to brown.
Set the lemon slices on top of the thighs and transfer the skillet to an oven set to 400 degrees. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken is 165 degrees.
Rotisserie Chicken & Croissant Bake
2 tablespoons butter
4 large croissants, torn into 2- to 3-inch pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup sweet onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
Chicken from 1 supermarket rotisserie chicken
1 cup sour cream
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup chicken stock
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons fresh tarragon, divided
2 cups fresh broccoli florets
1 1/2 cup Gruyere cheese, shredded
Grease the bottom and sides of an 8x11 inch baking dish with butter.
Place the croissant pieces in the dish in an even layer. Add the olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat.
When the oil is warmed, add the onions and garlic. Saute for about 3 minutes or until the onions begin to soften and brown, then stir in the chicken.
Add the sour cream, heavy cream, chicken stock, salt, pepper and half of the tarragon. Lower the heat to medium-low and stir to combine while heating.
Bring the mixture to a gentle simmer then add the broccoli and cook for an additional minute. Remove from heat and spoon the mixture over the croissants evenly. Spread the cheese over the top and cover dish with foil.
Put in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 20 minutes. Then remove the foil and cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted and starts to brown slightly. Garnish with remaining tarragon before serving.
Tangy Yogurt Chicken
2 pounds chicken breast
1 1/2 cups Greek yogurt
1/2 lemon, juiced
3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
2 teaspoons Za’atar seasoning mix (McCormick makes a version)
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons paprika
1 sweet onion, coarsely sliced
1 1/2 cups baby bella mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
Place each chicken breast between two pieces of plastic wrap and pound them out using a kitchen mallet until the breasts are an even thickness.
Add the yogurt, lemon juice and one tablespoon of the olive oil to a bowl and stir to combine.
Add the chicken to the yogurt and coat the chicken well. Allow to marinate in the fridge for at least an hour. Bring the chicken to room temperature before cooking. Add the Za’atar seasoning, salt, pepper and paprika to a small bowl and stir to combine.
Add the remaining olive oil to a large skillet and set over medium-high heat. Remove the chicken from the yogurt and scrape yogurt off any areas where the yogurt is thick.
Season the chicken on both sides with the spice mix and set in the skillet when oil is hot. Add the mushrooms and onions.
Saute on each side for about 5 minutes or until chicken turns golden brown and the internal temperature is 165 degrees. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.