THERE’S NO BETTER way to spend a beautiful fall day than picking apples at a local orchard.
New Hampshire has more than 50 varieties of apples, according to the NH Fruit Growers Association. And there’s easily just as many ways to cook with them.
This year I wanted to bake apples in my air fryer. I sliced apples into wedges and coated them with graham cracker crumbs. (I also made a gluten-free version of this dish using a gluten-free flour and shredded, unsweetened coconut.)
The graham-cracker coated wedges taste like little apple pies. To get them nice and crispy, spray the coated wedges with coconut oil cooking spray before air frying. You can dust the wedges with powdered sugar before serving or serve them with caramel dipping sauce.
I also made an apple polenta cake. One of my friends told me her Italian grandmother used to make a tender and delicious apple cake with polenta and bread crumbs, so I put together a recipe to try it.
I was skeptical, but I was pleasantly surprised at how rich and delicious it turned out.
Apples work well in savory dishes, too.
I used up the last green apple I had from my apple-picking adventure to make apple-potato cakes.
To get these savory cakes extra crispy, Russet potatoes work best. You shred the potatoes and rinse them in cool water, then put them in cheesecloth or paper towels and squeeze out as much moisture as you can. You also repeat this step with the shredded apples.
Another way to make sure they crisp up is to let the patties firm up in the freezer for a few minutes before frying them. The outside will be a nice golden brown with a little crunch while the inside stays tender.
Apple Potato Cakes
2 Russet potatoes, peeled and shredded
1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and shredded
3/4 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup sour cream
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon chives, chopped
1 tablespoon dijon mustard
1 egg yolk, beaten
Canola oil, for frying
Sour cream or creme fraiche, if desired, for serving
Add shredded potatoes to a fine mesh strainer and rinse under cool water. Gently press out any extra water.
Transfer potatoes to cheesecloth or paper towels and squeeze out as much moisture as you can. Put the potato in a large bowl.
Next, place the grated apple in cheesecloth or paper towels and squeeze to remove any moisture.
Combine the potato and apple in a bowl, add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and spray lightly with cooking spray. Use about a half cup of the mixture and form into a firm patty, then set the patty on the baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture.
Set the baking sheet in the freezer for 10 to 15 minutes so the patties can firm up.
Add enough canola oil to a non-stick skillet to cover the patties about halfway and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add as many patties as you can, leaving a few inches in between.
Fry for 3 to 4 minutes or until the patties begin to turn light golden brown, then turn over and fry the other side for 3 to 4 minutes or until light golden brown. Remove from pan and repeat with remaining potato mixture. Serve with sour cream or creme fraiche, if desired.
Apple & Honey Polenta Cake
1 tablespoon butter
4 cups chopped apple, such as Honeycrisp or Mutsu
1/2 cup polenta
1 1/4 cup cake flour or all-purpose flour
3/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup bread crumbs
1/2 tablespoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon nutmeg
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 1/4 cups whole milk
3 eggs
1/2 cup honey
1/4 cup olive oil
1 lemon, zested
Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper, then grease the sides of the pan with butter.
Add polenta, flour, sugar, bread crumbs, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder and salt to a large bowl and stir together.
Add the milk, eggs, honey, olive oil and lemon zest to a separate bowl and beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until well combined.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry and stir together. Stir in the apples.
Transfer to the prepared baking pan and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the cake is set and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out dry.
Take the cake out of the oven and let it cool for 5 to 10 minutes before removing the ring from the pan.
Air Fryer Apples
2 Honeycrisp or Granny Smith apples, cored and sliced into total of 16 wedges
1 cup graham cracker crumbs or unsweetened shredded coconut
1/2 cup flour (all-purpose or gluten-free substitute)
1/2 tablespoon cinnamon
2 eggs
Coconut oil cooking spray
Powdered sugar, if desired, for garnish
Caramel sauce, if desired, for dipping
Create three dredging stations: Add graham cracker crumbs or shredded coconut to a shallow dish and stir in the cinnamon. Place the flour in a separate shallow dish. Add the eggs to a bowl and beat together.
Line a workspace with waxed paper and dredge the apples in this order: Flour, egg, graham crackers. Then set on the waxed paper. Repeat with remaining apples.
Spray air fryer basket with coconut oil spray and generously spray the apple wedges with coconut oil.
Place as many slices in the air fryer as you can, leaving space between each slice so the air can circulate around the apples.
Set air fryer to 400 degrees and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown. Repeat with remaining wedges. Top with powdered sugar before serving, if desired.