DOUGHNUTS may be the last thing that comes to mind when you think of grilling, but if you’re looking for some new and unusual summer grilling taste sensations, I have a few ideas.
Whether you use a charcoal or gas grill, summer is the time to get the most out of it.
Burgers, steaks, hot dogs and chicken may be the most common fare for grilling, but what about grilled cheese? I’m not talking about grilled cheese sandwiches (although you could certainly make those on a grill), but slicing up some cheese and setting the slices directly on the grill grates.
I was grocery shopping when I came across halloumi grilling cheese and had to try it for myself. Halloumi is a semi-hard, unripened cheese made from a mixture of goat and sheep milk. It’s popular in the Mediterranean, in particular Cyprus, where it’s been made for centuries. It’s phenomenal on the grill and has a taste and texture reminiscent of a mix between feta and mozzarella. It grills in no time and is a perfect snack on a hot summer day.
Another unlikely candidate for the grill is the doughnut.
I saw a picture of grilled doughnuts on social media and decided to give them a try. Lacking instructions, it seemed obvious that putting anything glazed or frosted directly on the grates was a no-no since the sugary toppings would melt and make a mess, so I opted for slicing some honey-glazed donuts in half and brushing the cut sides with butter before plopping them on the hot grill.
The slightly charred, yet buttery and sweet result is a real treat and worth a try. You could even sandwich a scoop of ice cream in the middle of two grilled donut halves and for dessert.
If you want to enhance a summer Caesar salad, try grilling the romaine lettuce. I cut a head of romaine in half and brushed the cut sides with olive oil before placing them on the grill.
Grill marks form in a flash, so it doesn’t add a lot of extra prep time, but grilling gives just enough smoky flavor to kick your salad up a notch.
Happy grilling!
Grilled Caesar with Parmesan Crisps
- 3/4 cup Parmesan cheese, shredded
- 1 head romaine lettuce, halved lengthwise
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Caesar salad dressing of choice
- Fresh ground pepper, if desired
- Pinch of kosher salt, if desired
First, make the Parmesan crisps:
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread 1 to 1 1/2 tablespoonfuls of shredded Parmesan in an even layer on the parchment paper, shaping as desired.
Repeat with remaining Parmesan (you can set some of the cheese aside for garnishing the salad if you like).
Set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 7 to 10 minutes or until the cheese begins to brown. Remove from oven and cool.
Next, make the salad:
Add the olive oil to a small bowl and use a brush to coat the cut sides of the lettuce.
Set the lettuce, oiled side down, on a grill heated to medium high and grill until char marks are present, about 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. Remove the lettuce from the grill and transfer to a serving plate.
Top with dressing and add the Parmesan crisps, then season with salt and pepper, if desired, before serving.
Grilled Halloumi Cheese
- 7 ounce package of Halloumi cheese
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste, if desired
Slice the cheese into 1/2-inch thick slices. Brush both sides of each slice with olive oil.
Heat a grill to medium high and set the slices on the grill.
Grill the cheese for about 3 minutes on each side or until char marks are evident and the cheese begins to turn brown. Season with salt and pepper before serving.
Grilled Doughnuts
- 4 honey glazed doughnuts
- 3 tablespoons butter, melted
Slice the donuts in half. Spread the melted butter on the cut sides of the donuts.
Heat a grill to medium high and set the buttered side of the doughnuts on the grates. Grill for 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until grill marks are present and the doughnut begins to brown and char slightly.