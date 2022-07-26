Ice cream sundaes started appearing in soda fountain shops during the 1880s because ice cream sodas could not be sold on Sundays due to some states’ Blue Law restrictions. The ice cream sundae was a way to circumvent the restriction.
Everyone is familiar with the traditional hot fudge or strawberry sundae, but I wanted to get creative with a few sundaes.
The first one I made was an upgrade to a standard banana split. I gave the bananas a light sauté and a little sprinkle of cinnamon before topping them with scoops of ice cream.
I used the standard hot fudge, pineapple and strawberry sauces, but I also used homemade whipped cream to top it off. I found a chocolate heavy whipping cream at the grocery store, which made for the perfect twist on a standard classic. Also, I topped the banana split off with fresh chopped (read: not maraschino) cherries.
Another delicious creation I made I dubbed the Granite State Sundae since it features a maple butterscotch sauce and sliced McIntosh apples.
Maple-glazed walnuts are piled on top of the whipped cream in this tasty, decadent treat.
For a citrus punch, I developed a key lime sundae. I mixed a white chocolate sauce with a few tablespoons of frozen limeade to see if it would resemble the flavors of key lime pie. It did — it was tangy and delicious.
Crumbled shortbread cookies make an excellent garnish along with the whipped cream on this creation; a lime garnish signals the flavors to come.
Granite State Sundae
2 scoops vanilla bean ice cream
Maple glazed walnuts (recipe follows)
Maple butterscotch sauce (recipe follows)
1/2 McIntosh apple, sliced
Whipped cream (store bought or homemade)
1 fresh cherry for garnish
For maple-glazed walnuts:
1 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 pinches Kosher salt
Put the walnuts and maple syrup in a bowl and stir to coat. Heat a dry skillet to medium high and add the walnuts. Heat the walnuts, stirring frequently, until the syrup is caramelized and the walnuts are toasted. Season with a couple of pinches of salt. Set aside to cool before using.
For maple butterscotch sauce:
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup heavy cream
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
Set a saucepan over medium heat and add the brown sugar, syrup and butter. Once the sugar is dissolved and the butter is melted, increase the heat to medium high and bring to a boil. Cook for 4 minutes, then remove from heat and gently stir in the cream and salt. Transfer to a lidded container and allow to cool before using.
To assemble the sundae:
Add the vanilla ice cream to a bowl and tuck the apple slices around the sides. Drizzle some maple butterscotch sauce over the ice cream, then top with whipped cream. Add some of the maple-glazed walnuts as a garnish and top with a fresh cherry before serving.
Decadent Banana Split
1 pint chocolate whipping cream
1 banana
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
3 scoops of ice cream (vanilla or flavor of choice)
1/4 cup hot fudge
1/4 cup frozen strawberries in sauce, thawed
1/4 crushed pineapple
1/4 cup peanuts, chopped
1/4 cup fresh cherries, chopped
Add the whipping cream to a bowl and beat on high with an electric mixer until thickened and stiff peaks form.
Set the bowl in the refrigerator until you are ready to assemble your banana split.
Slice a banana in half the long way. Add the butter to a skillet and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the sliced banana and sauté on each side for about one minute or until slightly browned, then top with cinnamon. Set bananas aside until you are ready for assembly.
To put the banana split together: Place three scoops of ice cream side by side in a dish long enough for the bananas. Gently press the bananas against the sides of the ice cream. Drizzle the hot fudge over one scoop of the ice cream, then spoon the pineapple over another scoop and the strawberry sauce over the last scoop. Top the ice cream, bananas and sauces with the prepared whipped cream, then garnish with chopped peanuts and cherries before serving.
Key Lime Pie Sundae
1 cup white chocolate sauce
5 tablespoons frozen limeade concentrate
4 shortbread cookies
2 scoops vanilla ice cream
Whipped cream for topping (store bought or homemade)
2 slices fresh lime, for garnish, if desired
Place the white chocolate sauce in a bowl, add the limeade concentrate and stir to combine; adjust amounts to suit your taste. Set the mixture in the refrigerator until you are ready to make your sundae.
Place one of the cookies in a plastic bag and use a kitchen mallet to crush it into crumbs, then set aside.
To assemble the sundae: Add the ice cream to a bowl and drizzle your desired amount of the sauce over the ice cream. Break the shortbread cookies in half and tuck them into the ice cream, then add whipped cream to the top. Garnish the whipped cream with the shortbread crumbs and top with lime slices before serving, if desired.