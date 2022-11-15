Thanksgiving is just around the corner. People are planning their menus, getting out their good dishes and, of course, deciding which kind of pie to have for dessert.

Pumpkin pie and apple pie were on my Thanksgiving table last year and they’ve been requested again this year. But I thought I would change things up a bit and dress up a traditional pumpkin pie with a meringue topping and transform a standard apple pie with a caramel crumb topping.