Thanksgiving is just around the corner. People are planning their menus, getting out their good dishes and, of course, deciding which kind of pie to have for dessert.
Pumpkin pie and apple pie were on my Thanksgiving table last year and they’ve been requested again this year. But I thought I would change things up a bit and dress up a traditional pumpkin pie with a meringue topping and transform a standard apple pie with a caramel crumb topping.
Making meringue can seem like an intimidating task, but it’s actually a simple process.
It takes a little patience to beat the egg whites to perfection, but it’s much easier to make a nice, fluffy meringue if you let your whites come to room temperature before beating them. A small pinch of cream of tartar helps the whites hold their shape and a little sugar adds delicious sweetness.
My favorite part is piling the meringue on top of the pie and using a kitchen torch to lightly brown it. It creates a decadent, gorgeous look and takes a humble pie from basic to beautiful in no time.
Tart apples and caramel taste fantastic together and a crumb topping is a perfect way to add a different texture to a classic pie. A drizzle of caramel over the top adds rich flavor and gives the pie an irresistible appearance.
This year I want to add something different and old fashioned to the mix, so I’m making a butterscotch pie like the one my grandmother served one year at Thanksgiving dinner.
I remember as a kid looking at that pie with great curiosity wondering if it was pumpkin pie. I discreetly swept a finger around the edge of the pie to try a sample of the filling, right at the moment my grandmother walked in.
Homemade butterscotch pies are delicious, especially when they’re topped with fresh whipped cream. If you’re looking for an old-school pie for the dessert table, give this one a try.
Old-Fashioned Butterscotch Pie
9-inch pie crust, baked
2 cups milk
1 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 egg yolks, beaten
1 tablespoon butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
Whipped cream for serving, if desired
Add the milk, brown sugar, cornstarch, and salt to a heatproof bowl and set over a pot of simmering water.
Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture begins to thicken, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Whisk 1/2 cup of the mixture into the egg yolks to temper them, then whisk in the rest of the yolk mixture. Stir in the vanilla and butter.
Transfer the mixture to the pie crust and set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees. Bake until the top begins to brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Top with whipped cream before serving, if desired.
Caramel Apple Crumb Pie
9-inch pie crust, baked
6 large tart apples, such as Granny Smith, peeled, cored and chopped
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup flour
2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon cloves
8-ounces store-bought caramel sauce
For crumb topping:
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup butter, room temperature
3/4 cup flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
Put chopped apples in a large bowl and add lemon juice. Stir in the brown sugar, flour, cinnamon and cloves and mix well.
Transfer to the pie crust, spread in an even layer and drizzle 3/4 cup of caramel sauce over the apples.
Prepare the crumb topping by adding the butter, flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt to a bowl and using a fork to mix together until crumbs form. Spread the crumb topping over the apples.
Place the pie in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for 35 minutes or until the apples are softened and the crumb topping is lightly browned. Remove from oven and set on a rack to cool to room temperature. Drizzle additional caramel sauce over the top of the pie before serving, if desired.
Pumpkin Meringue Pie
9-inch pie crust, baked
2 eggs
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
15-ounce can pumpkin puree
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1/2 teaspoon salt
For meringue:
4 egg whites, room temperature
1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/4 cup sugar
Beat the eggs in a bowl with an electric mixer until they thicken and are lemon-colored. Add the brown sugar, whipping cream, pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Beat until well combined.
Pour the mixture into the pie crust and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until the pie is set. Remove from oven and cool to room temperature.
To prepare the meringue: Beat egg whites in large bowl with an electric mixer until they are glossy and smooth, then beat in the cream of tartar. Slowly beat the sugar into the whites and continue to beat until stiff peaks form. Mound the meringue on top of the pie, then gently wave a kitchen torch over the meringue to lightly brown it.