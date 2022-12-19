Eggnog has been a beloved holiday beverage for centuries.
Most culinary historians agree that eggnog originated from an early medieval drink called “posset”, a hot, milky ale-like drink.
Eggnog was likely tied to the holidays when the drink came to the American colonies in the 1700s. Access to cheap rum from the Caribbean was added to the egg-based beverage and soon became a common ingredient.
For this week’s recipes I came up with a few delicious dishes that feature eggnog (minus the rum.)
The simplest, yet most decadent, treats I made are the cream puffs. Whipping eggnog together with powdered sugar creates an excellent filling for the cream puffs, which only take a few minutes to bake. Set these out on your holiday table and your guests will think you picked them up at a high-end bakery.
If you like cheesecake, eggnog cheesecake is a real treat. You can make your own graham cracker crust or use a store-bought one, but either way it’s a creamy and perfect holiday dessert.
You can also beat some eggnog into a batch of muffin batter with some fresh cranberries. The berries are bright and festive, and pair perfectly with the tender crumb topping on the muffins.
Eggnog Cream Puffs
10-ounce package puff pastry shells
1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, plus more for garnish
1/4 cup eggnog
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Bake the pastry shells according to package directions. Let cool.
Add the heavy cream to a large bowl and use an electric mixer to beat the cream until it begins to thicken. Then beat in the powdered sugar, eggnog, vanilla and nutmeg. Beat together until thick peaks form.
Remove the circular pre-cut center on the top of the cooked pastry and fill the puff pastry shells with a generous amount of cream filling. Dust with additional confectioner’s sugar before serving, if desired.
Cranberry Eggnog Muffins
2 cups flour
1 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
2 eggs
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 stick butter, melted
1 cup eggnog
1 cup fresh cranberries, roughly chopped
1-2 tablespoons coarse sugar, for garnish, if desired
Put the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl, and stir together to combine.
In a separate bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the eggs, melted butter and vanilla together. Add in the eggnog and beat for an additional minute to combine. Stir in the cranberries, then add the dry ingredients and stir to combine.
Line a muffin tin with 12 muffin liners and fill each cup about 3/4 of the way. Sprinkle the tops of each with a pinch of coarse sugar.
Place in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 18-20 minutes.
Remove from oven and let the muffins cool in the tins for about 10 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool.
Eggnog Cheesecake
Crust:
2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs
1/2 cup butter, melted
3 tablespoons sugar
Filling:
4 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cups sugar
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup eggnog
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4 eggs, at room temperature
Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper, butter the bottom and sides, and set aside.
Put the graham cracker crumbs, butter and sugar in a bowl and stir to combine.
Transfer to the prepared pan, pressing the crumbs in an even layer on the bottom and about an 1 1/2 inches up the sides. Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for about 10 minutes, then set on a wire rack to cool.
When the pan is cool, cover the bottom of the pan with aluminum foil.
Put the cream cheese, sugar and flour in a bowl, and beat with an electric mixer until well combined. Add the eggnog, nutmeg and one of the eggs and beat to combine. Add the remaining eggs, one at a time, and beat well. Pour the filling into the prepared pan in an even layer.
Set the pan, with the foil-covered bottom, inside another large pan filled 1/4 of the way with water. The water should not go over the top of the springform pan.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for an hour and a half or until the center is set.
Turn off the oven and allow the cheesecake to cool for about 30 minutes, then remove from oven.
Remove the springform pan from the larger pan and set it on a wire rack to cool completely. Set in the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours to chill before removing the spring form pan.