M y current Monday night ritual includes grabbing a cup of tea and some snacks and watching HBO’s series “The Gilded Age.”
The series, created by Julian Fellowes, who is also the person behind “Downton Abbey,” is an American historical drama set in New York City in the late 1800s. The series was filmed in Newport, R.I., among the magnificent mansions.
Perhaps it’s shows like these that are inspiring tea time trends. According to Pinterest, searches for “tea parties” are on the rise and tea parties are trending in 2022.
Hosting a tea party lets you to get creative with food and share time with friends and family.
The creation of afternoon tea time, one of the most quintessential of English customs, is attributed to Anna Russell, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, in 1840, who needed something to quell her mid-afternoon hunger. It became a ritual and she started inviting people to join her.
I was interested to learn some of the more traditional aspects of afternoon tea. For example, the finger sandwiches and other goodies served on a tiered platter are meant to be set up in a particular order. The bottom tier is where you set sandwiches, and the middle tier should have scones.
Scones can be served with fresh jams and clotted cream or creme fraiche if you want some tasty embellishments. The top tier is for sweets like small cakes and petit fours or cookies.
Cucumber sandwiches are a teatime staple. But if you have an issue with gluten, instead of bread you can make “sandwiches” using thick slices of a seedless cucumber. You scoop out a well in the center, fill with egg salad and serve.
For scones, the best quality butter yields the best result. I made vanilla butter scones with mini chocolate chips and served them with blueberry jam and creme fraiche. The warm, fresh from the oven scones were divine with the melted creme fraiche and jam — good enough for the queen.
For dessert, try sweet and tart lemon coconut cookies. They’re full of flavor and make a sweet ending to a lovely afternoon tea party.
Lemon Coconut Tea Cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 1/4 cup powdered sugar, divided
1 1/2 teaspoon coconut extract
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 1/2 cups flour
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup finely grated coconut, such as Bob’s Red Mill
Beat butter in a large bowl until creamy.
Add 1/2 cup of the powdered sugar, the coconut extract and vanilla and beat until thoroughly combined.
Add the flour, lemon zest, salt and coconut and beat until combined.
Cover with plastic wrap and set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to chill. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop out enough dough to form 1- to 1 1/2-inch balls and set them on the baking sheet leaving some space in between.
Using the bottom of a glass or a spatula, gently press the balls into disc shapes about 1/2- to 3/4-inch thick.
Set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for about 15 minutes or until light golden brown.
Transfer the cookies to a cooling rack.
Add the remaining powdered sugar to a small bowl and coat the cookies in sugar before serving.
Shallot & Egg Salad with Arugula
6 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and chopped
1 stalk celery, finely chopped
1 medium shallot, finely chopped
3 teaspoons grainy Dijon mustard
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
1 1/2 cups arugula
1 tablespoon finely diced chives, if desired, for garnish
6 slices of soft, white bread
Combine the egg, celery, shallot, mustard, mayonnaise, red wine vinegar, onion salt and pepper in a bowl and stir well.
Place slices of the bread on a clean workspace and spread an even layer of egg salad on each. Place arugula on top of egg mixture to cover it, then top with the remaining bread to make a sandwich.
Use a sharp knife to cut the crusts off, then cut the sandwiches diagonally to form triangles. Arrange the sandwiches on a serving tray and garnish with chopped chives, if desired.
For a gluten-free option: Substitute English cucumber for the white bread. Lightly peel and cut into 1 1/2- to 2- inch long sections. Scoop out the centers to form a well.
Chocolate Chip Vanilla Butter Scones
2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 cup sugar
5 tablespoons butter, chilled and cut into small cubes
1 cup mini chocolate chips
1 egg
3/4 cup heavy cream
1 1/2 tablespoons vanilla
1 to 2 tablespoons sanding sugar
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, baking powder and sugar.
Add the butter. Use a pastry blender to cut the butter into the flour mix (if you don’t have a pastry blender, you can use a fork). Stir in the chocolate chips and set aside.
Whisk together the heavy cream, egg and vanilla in a separate bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour mix and pour the wet ingredients into the well. Stir until a dough forms.
Dust a work surface with flour and add the dough. Knead the dough a few times, then pat it in to a rectangle about 3/4 inch to 1 inch thick.
Use a biscuit cutter or a glass to cut the dough into circles, then transfer the circles to the prepared baking sheet leaving some space in between each.
Top each with sanding sugar, then place in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for 13 to 15 minutes or until light golden brown.
Transfer to a wire rack to cool.