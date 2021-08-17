AUGUST IS National Peach Month and here in the Granite State fresh peaches are ready and available at pick-your-own farms, farmers markets and grocers who carry local produce.
I’ve always loved the smell of fresh, ripe peaches. I love the smell of a peach cobbler baking in the oven or peach-scented candles, lotions and fragrances. The color and texture of a peach is just as intoxicating and beautiful as its scent.
I picked up my peaches this year at a farmstand and at the grocery store. Generally, grocery store peaches are not ripe and you have to let them ripen for a few days before they’re soft and juicy. However, the peaches I picked up this year were impressively sweet and lush and ready to be eaten or put to use in a recipe.
Peaches can be used in both sweet and savory dishes, so I thought I would try a chutney with plump raisins and warm spices like cinnamon and coriander. I served the chutney with a seared rib eye and it was a delicious pairing — you can serve it with pork or chicken, too.
For a twist on the standard peach crumble, I used crushed graham crackers with some thick-cut oats for the topping. We loved it. The graham cracker flavor was delicious and it was a nice change from the usual oat topping.
I wanted to turn part of my peach haul into a creamy peach pudding, but instead created something more like a peach pudding cake.
I simmered halved peaches in water and brown sugar and then set them in a springform pan. To make the batter, I used a simple mixture of butter, sugar, flour, eggs and vanilla and some of the water from simmering the peaches. It was incredibly moist and rich.
This fall I plan to make the same recipe but with pears instead of peaches. Either way, you can’t go wrong with this easy recipe.
Raspberry Peach Crumble
1 1/2 pounds fresh peaches, pitted, peeled and sliced
2 cups raspberries, fresh or frozen
3/4 cup sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
5 teaspoons cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/4 cup brown sugar
10 graham crackers, crushed
1/2 cup thick-cut oats
1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 stick (8 tablespoons) butter, chilled
Lightly spray an 8x10 inch baking dish with cooking spray. Add the peaches, raspberries, sugar, lemon juice, cornstarch, salt and brown sugar to a large bowl and toss gently to combine.
Transfer the fruit mixture to the prepared baking dish and spread in an even layer.
Add the graham crackers, oats, flour and cinnamon to a bowl and mix together.
Cut the stick of butter in half. Set one half aside. Use a knife to cut the other half into small cubes. Add the cubed butter to the graham cracker and oat mixture and use a pastry blender to cut the butter in to the mixture so it becomes crumbly. Spread the mixture over the fruit.
Slice the remaining butter into thin slices and dot around the top. Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until the topping is golden brown and the fruit mixture is bubbly and thickened.
Peach Chutney
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 peaches, pitted, peeled and chopped
2 shallots, chopped
3 tablespoons apple juice
1/4 cup raisins
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 teaspoon ginger
1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon coriander
1/2 teaspoon cumin
Add olive oil to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the peaches and shallots. Saute for 4 to 5 minutes or until the peaches and shallots have softened and are starting to brown slightly.
Reduce heat to medium and add the apple juice, raisins, salt, brown sugar, ginger, cinnamon, chili powder, coriander and cumin.
Simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until the chutney has thickened and the raisins, peaches and shallots are softened. Serve with beef, pork or chicken.
Peach Pudding Cake
1 tablespoon brown sugar
4 tablespoons water
5 ripe peaches, peeled, pitted and halved
1 stick of butter, softened
1/2 cup cane sugar
2 eggs, room temperature
1 cup flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
Add the water and brown sugar to a deep skillet and set over medium-high heat. Add the peaches cut side down and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes or until the peaches have started to soften.
Remove from heat and save any remaining water in the pan.
Line a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper and lightly spray the paper and sides of the pan with cooking spray. Set the peaches in the bottom of the pan cut side down, spread evenly apart.
Add butter and sugar to a bowl and cream together with an electric mixer.
Add flour, baking powder and salt to a separate bowl and whisk together.
Add the eggs and remaining water from simmering the peaches to the creamed butter and sugar and beat together. Add flour mixture and beat until smooth.
Pour the batter evenly over the peaches and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until the top is light golden brown and the cake is set. Cool for 5 to 10 minutes before releasing the springform pan.