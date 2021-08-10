CORN IS IN SEASON and it’s one of those veggies worth seeking out at a nearby farm. There’s something a little sweeter and tastier about corn grown locally that makes it something to look forward to all summer.
The local corn crop was ready just in time for me to try one of the latest Tik Tok food sensations — corn “ribs.” There have been over 10 million views, so I had to try it.
After you shuck the corn, use a sharp knife to cut the corn cob in half lengthwise, then cut the halves again so you have a quartered ear of corn.
Cutting a raw ear of corn is no easy feat and you need to be careful with the knife. My husband and I tried a few different methods before we got the hang of it. It’s best to trim the bottom and top of the cob so you can stand the cob up and use a sharp knife to cut down the center. This method also prevents the kernels from getting squashed like they would if you laid the cob on its side and tried to cut it.
You’ll also want to boil the corn for two or three minutes --a method called parboiling — before cutting it. The boiling water will soften the cob and make it easier to quarter.
Once your cobs are quartered, you coat them with olive oil (or you can also use melted butter) and add seasoning.
Cook them in the air fryer for several minutes or roast them in the oven. You can also cook the ribs on the grill. Since corn is so versatile, it goes well with dozens of seasoning combinations. You can also try brushing the ribs with barbecue sauce before cooking them. However you season and cook them, they’re fun to make and impressive to serve because they curl when they cook.
I also discovered an interesting way to make corn chowder. One of my friends uses the water that the corn is boiled in to make his corn chowder and he suggested I try it. It definitely gave the chowder more flavor and sweetness.
For an easy summer dish, add cooked corn cut from the cob to a puff pastry and top with chopped bacon and feta cheese. Once it’s baked, season with fresh sage before serving.
The sage pairs well with the sweet and savory flavors of the bacon and the corn.
Corn Cob Chowder
5 ears of corn, shucked
4 cups water
2 tablespoons butter
1 sweet onion, chopped
2 potatoes, peeled and chopped
1 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
Using a sharp paring knife, remove the kernels from the cob and set the kernels aside.
Add the water and corn cobs to a large pot. Set the pot on the stove over high heat and bring to a boil.
Once the water is boiling, lower the heat to medium, cover and simmer for 15 minutes. While the cobs are simmering, add the butter to a stock pot and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the onions and potato and sauté, stirring occasionally.
After the corn cobs have simmered for 15 minutes, remove the cobs and add the water to the onion and potatos. Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to medium.
Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the potatoes are tender.
Add the corn kernels, milk, salt and pepper and cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the corn is tender. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste. Garnish with fresh parsley before serving.
Corn ‘Ribs’
4 ears corn, shucked
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 teaspoons cumin
3 teaspoons paprika
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 teaspoons brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 tablespoon fresh parsley for garnish, if desired
Trim the top and bottom of the corn cobs so they are flat on each end.
Fill a pot with water and set over high heat to boil. Add corn cobs and parboil for 2 to 3 minutes.
Remove the cobs from the pot and let cool until they are cool enough to handle.
Stand each cob up and use a sharp knife to cut it in half lengthwise. Lay the cut side down and cut in half lengthwise again so that each cob is quartered.
Place the cut corn in a large bowl and add olive oil. Rub the oil on the corn so it is covered.
Add the remaining ingredients to a separate bowl and mix together.
Generously sprinkle the spice mixture over the corn.
Place the corn in an air fryer set to 400 degrees and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until the corn is starting to brown slightly. Top with fresh parsley and serve.
Corn, Bacon & Feta Tart
1 sheet puff pastry, thawed
2 tablespoons butter, melted
Corn from 1 ear; cooked and cut from cob (about 3/4 cup)
3 slices bacon, cooked
1/4 cup feta cheese, crumbled
Pinch of Kosher salt
Fresh ground pepper
1 tablespoon fresh sage, chopped
Line a 9x13 baking sheet with parchment paper and add the pastry sheet.
Fold puff pastry in about 1/2 inch from the edge of the pastry and press lightly. Use a pastry brush to brush the edge with melted butter.
Spread the corn in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Add the bacon. Top with feta crumbles, then season with salt and pepper.
Place in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the pastry is puffed up and golden brown. Garnish with fresh sage before serving.