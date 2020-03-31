I was on the phone with one of my friends and we agreed that our homes will be incredibly organized by the time the pandemic finally winds down and things get back to normal.
My first project was to organize the pantry so I could see what I had on hand before I went to the grocery store. Apparently I had already been hoarding numerous types of canned tomatoes and beans.
I also cleaned out the freezer and found a large collection of pie crusts. Apparently every time I made a dish that required only one crust, I would put the other crust in the freezer and forget it existed.
I thinned out the tomato and bean collection by creating a hearty soup. I used whatever vegetables I had such as carrots, onions and celery and sautéed them with garlic. I added chicken stock (another pantry item), tomato puree, kale and cauliflower. I was skeptical of how the family would feel about the cauliflower in the soup but they loved it. Since it was finely chopped, they barely even noticed it.
Another great pantry-inspired dish is black bean veggie burgers. You can adjust your seasoning to suit your taste. For example I added harissa to the batch of burgers I made but you could spice things up more by adding chili powder, tumeric, cumin or coriander.
Also, I used leftover quinoa in my batch but it would be just as easy to use brown rice or another grain to make the burgers. Another good substitute would be to try red lentils (I had plenty of lentils, too) instead of black beans.
To use up the leftover pastry crust, I sliced up a few stray pears and apples that were hanging around on the counter. With a little cinnamon, butter and sugar, I pulled together a rustic tart in about 15 minutes. And that’s about how long it lasted, too. Everyone took a slice and it quickly vanished.
Hearty Pantry Soup
15-ounce can dark red kidney beans
15-ounce can white beans
15-ounce can black beans
28-ounce can tomato puree
32-ounce container chicken stock
9-ounce can tomato paste
3 cups water
1 tablespoon olive oil
3 carrots, chopped
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, chopped
3 ribs celery, chopped
2 cups cauliflower, chopped
2 cups kale, chopped
1 lemon, juiced
3 bay leaves
2 teaspoons Kosher salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
2 teaspoons harissa
3 teaspoons dried parsley
Add olive oil to a large stockpot and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add carrots, onions, garlic and celery. Cook for about 5 minutes or until the vegetables are softened.
Add beans, tomato puree, tomato paste, chicken stock, water, salt, pepper and harissa. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add lemon juice, cauliflower and kale and cook for an additional 15 minutes or until the cauliflower is softened. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste before serving.
Black Bean Veggie Burgers
1/2 cup carrot, finely chopped
1/2 cup onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup mushrooms, finely chopped
1 glove garlic, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/3 cup quinoa, cooked
15-ounce can black beans, drained, rinsed and mashed
1 egg, beaten
1/2 cup panko bread crumbs
1/2 tsp salt
1 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Sandwich buns and toppings for serving
Add olive oil to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the oil is warmed, add garlic, carrot, onion and mushrooms and cook until the vegetables are softened, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Transfer to a large bowl and add the quinoa, black beans, bread crumbs, egg, salt, pepper and paprika and stir until well combined. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.
Scoop about a cup of the mixture onto the baking sheet and shape into a burger patty. Repeat with remaining mixture (you should have about 4 patties). Set in an oven preheated to 425 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the patties are firm and begin to brown. Remove from oven and serve on buns with desired toppings and condiments.
Apple and Pear Tart
9-inch store-bought pie dough
2 pears, peeled and thinly sliced
2 small apples, peeled and thinly sliced
3 tablespoons butter
1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 egg, beaten
2 teaspoons coarse sanding sugar
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set the dough on the parchment. Bring the dough to room temperature so it will be easier to stretch.
Arrange the pears in a circle pattern on the dough, leaving about 3 inches from the edge. Sprinkle pears with half of the cinnamon and half of the brown sugar. Arrange apple slices on top of the pears, then sprinkle with remaining brown sugar and cinnamon.
Gently fold the dough edges over the fruit. Brush the edges lightly with the egg, then sprinkle with sanding sugar. Cut butter into thin slices and dot around on top of the fruit. Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for about 20 minutes or until the dough edges are golden brown.