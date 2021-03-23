As soon as Peeps, the iconic marshmallow treat, sprang up on supermarket shelves this year, I wanted to see what I could make with them.
It turns out there are all kinds of things you can make with Peeps, the candy that’s been around for over six decades.
Peeps are made by a family-owned Pennsylvania company company called Just Born. In 1953, Just Born purchased a smaller Pennsylvania candy company called the Rodda Candy Company, which was making marshmallow bird-shaped candies at Easter time.
The process of making the marshmallow birds was labor intensive and done by hand. Just Born automated and streamlined the process and Peeps became widely available. They are now made in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors.
What prompted me to experiment with Peeps was seeing a video of someone pouring crispy rice cereal on top of a package of Peeps and magically turning them into crispy rice treats. They looked so colorful and pretty, I had to make them myself.
I wanted my Peeps crispy treats to have a horizontal layer effect, so I melted different colors of Peeps with butter in separate batches and spread them into individual layers to make the treats. They were not as chewy as regular crispy rice treats, but they were festive, fun to make, and yummy.
After making the crispy rice treats, I decided Peeps would be an excellent filling for cookie sandwiches. I melted Peeps and sandwiched them in between sugar cookies.
The trick is to watch the Peeps as they’re melting and stop the microwave just as the Peeps puff up slightly, then add the top cookie. I can imagine lots of cookie and Peep combinations like chocolate cookies with root beer Peeps or lemon cookies with yellow Peeps.
Another adorable way to serve Peeps is to set them in their own little nests. You use chow mein noodles mixed with marshmallow to create the nests. Then you can tuck a Peep in the center and add a few candy eggs or jelly beans.
Peeps Crispy Treats
3 (3-ounce) packages of colored Peeps (3 different colors to create layered effect)
4 1/2 tablespoons butter, divided
4 1/2 cups crispy rice cereal, divided
Extra Peeps (I used flat bunny type Peeps) for garnish, if desired
Line an 8 x 8 baking dish with parchment paper and set aside.
Add 1 1/2 tablespoons butter to a heavy saucepan and set over medium-low heat. When the butter is melted, add one package of Peeps to the pan.
Stir constantly and make sure the Peeps melt completely. Remove from heat and stir in 1 1/2 cups of crispy rice cereal. Stir until thoroughly coated. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish and lightly press and spread the mixture into an even layer.
Repeat the process with the second and third variety of Peeps.
To garnish, cut the extra peeps in half horizontally so the top of the Peep is still coated with colored sugar and the bottom is exposed sticky marshmallow. Set the Peep on top of the layered crispy rice, sticky side down. Let the dish set for about an hour before cutting with a sharp knife to serve.
Peeps in Nests
3 tablespoons butter
3 cups mini marshmallows
4 cups chow mein noodles
3 ounce package of bird-shaped peeps
Cooking spray for shaping nests
Egg-shaped Easter candies for garnish, if desired
Line a clean workspace with wax paper. Add butter to a saucepan and set over medium-low heat.
When the butter is melted, add marshmallows. Stir the marshmallows and butter until the marshmallows are melted and combined with the butter.
Remove from heat and stir in the chow mein noodles. Stir the mixture until the noodles are completely covered with marshmallow.
Lightly spray your hands with cooking spray. Scoop about 1/2 to 3/4 cup of the mixture onto the waxed paper and gently shape into a bird’s nest. Repeat with remaining noodles.
Set a Peep in the center of each nest and garnish the nests with candy eggs, if desired, before serving.
Peeps-filled cookies
1 dozen sugar cookies (about 3 to 4 inches in diameter)
3-ounce package of bird-shaped Peeps
Powdered sugar for garnish, if desired
Remove Peeps from the package and separate. Trim the heads from the top of the Peeps (this will make the Peeps slightly flatter and easier to sandwich between the cookies).
Set half of the cookies on a microwave-safe plate with the bottom side of the cookie facing up.
Add one Peep to each cookie. Set the plate in the microwave on low for 8 seconds or until the Peeps begin to puff up slightly. (Microwaves can vary so be sure to watch the Peeps as they are microwaving so they don’t get too puffy and melty).
Remove from microwave and set another cookie on top of each Peep to form a cookie sandwich. Lightly dust with confectioners sugar before serving, if desired.