Soaring prices at the gas pumps and record-high inflation means many families’ budgets are taking a serious hit. This often means scaling back on dining out.
But that doesn’t mean you have to go without some of the extraordinary flavors you can get at a restaurant.
I recently came across a tip on how to make crispy sweet potato french fries in your oven at home (or in your air fryer) that rival the crispy, delicious ones that you get when you are out.
I’m not talking about buying a bag of oven-ready sweet potato fries at home, which can get pricey, too, if you’re feeding several people. I’m talking about cutting up a couple of pounds of sweet potatoes and preparing them with a cornstarch and seasoning mix that will help them get extra crispy while they’re baking away.
The lobster roll is another summertime favorite that can put a dent in your wallet.
If you’re willing to steam a lobster, crack it open and extract the sweet, delicious meat inside, then you can make a decadent lobster roll at home for half the price.
For an interesting twist, I used a croissant instead of the traditional hot dog roll because I figured the buttery, flaky texture of the croissant would be a tasty alternative. I also think brioche rolls would be an excellent choice.
There are different ways of preparing the lobster roll. Some people prefer the Maine-style that incorporates mayonnaise, while others prefer the Connecticut-style that features butter and is served warm.
The lobster roll I made is more like the Connecticut-style and has some garlic, lemon and Old Bay Seasoning for a punch of extra flavor.
Buying pre-made sauces at the store is another thing that can make your grocery bill creep up, so it’s good to have a couple of recipes on hand so you can make your own.
We went to a steakhouse a few months ago, and I was enamored with the Chimichurri sauce served with my steak. It’s an easy sauce to make at home, especially if you have a food processor.
The bright, fresh flavors of parsley and garlic and a punch of chili are mixed with red wine vinegar and olive oil. The sauce is a fine choice for serving with grilled meats, chicken and fish.
Lobster Croissant
1 1/2- to 2-pound lobster
2 large croissants
1 stick butter
1 clove garlic, minced
1 lemon, juiced
2 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley for garnish, if desired
Fresh lemon wedges for serving, if desired
Steam your lobster and let cool. Shell the lobster and roughly chop the meat. Set aside. (If you aren’t into steaming lobsters at home, many supermarkets will steam the lobster for you or you can buy lobster meat that’s already been shelled.)
Cut a wedge out of the top of the croissants and hollow it out slightly so you can fill it with lobster.
Set the croissants on a baking sheet and place in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and heat for about 5 minutes or until warmed.
While the croissants are warming, add the butter to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat to melt. When the butter is melted, lower the heat to medium low and add the garlic, lemon juice and Old Bay Seasoning and heat for an additional minute.
Stir in the lobster and heat for another minute. Spoon the lobster mixture into the warmed croissants, garnish with fresh parsley and serve.
Chimichurri Sauce and Steak
1 pound steak, such as ribeye, about 1- to 1 1/2-inches thick
Olive oil for brushing
Sea salt and ground pepper for seasoning
Brush the steak with olive oil on both sides, then season both sides with salt and pepper. Let the steak sit until it reaches room temperature.
Heat a grill to 450 to 500 degrees, then set the steak on the grill and close the lid. Grill the steak for 4 to 5 minutes, then turn it over and grill for an additional 3 to 4 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 135 degrees (for medium rare). Adjust cooking times to suit your taste.
Let the steak rest for 4 to 5 minutes before cutting. Serve with chimichurri sauce.
For chimichurri sauce:
1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
3 cloves garlic, chopped
1 medium shallot, chopped
2 teaspoons fresh oregano (or 1 teaspoon dried)
1/2 tablespoon red chili, seeded and diced
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
Put the parsley, garlic, shallot, oregano and red chili in a food processor and pulse several times until finely minced. Add the vinegar, salt, pepper and olive oil and pulse several times until combined.
Crunchy Sweet Potato Fries
2 pounds sweet potatoes
4 tablespoons olive oil
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon fine sea salt
Lightly scrub the outside of the potatoes to remove any debris or dirt, then cut them lengthwise into uniform-sized strips, about 1/4-inch wide. (The more uniformly you can cut them, the more consistently they will cook).
Transfer the cut potatoes to a large bowl of cold ice water and let them sit for at least 30 minutes. Drain the fries and use a clean towel or paper towels to blot the fries dry, then transfer them to a dry bowl. Drizzle the olive oil over the fries and stir well to coat.
Add the cornstarch, garlic powder, paprika, black pepper and salt to a separate bowl and whisk together. Sprinkle the cornstarch mixture over the fries evenly, then toss the fries to coat them with the cornstarch mixture.
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spread the fries on the baking sheet in an even layer, leaving a little space between each fry (you may need to use two parchment-lined baking sheets).
Set the baking sheets in an oven preheated to 425 degrees and bake for 15 minutes; remove from oven and turn the fries over.
Place the baking sheets back in the oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until crispy and lightly browned.