It’s maple season in the Granite State. Even thought the New Hampshire Maple Producers had to cancel its annual Maple Weekend activities due to COVID-19 concerns, you still can, and should, enjoy some maple syrup at home.
I have a favorite maple-glazed chicken breast recipe I planned to make for this week’s column. I went to the grocery store Sunday to pick up chicken breast. It was shocking to see there was no chicken breast left to buy. Fortunately, there were a few small roasting chickens so I adjusted my recipe to suit the situation.
I love using maple in recipes. I make all of my own salad dressings and use maple often to add a touch of natural sweetness.
Maple should be your go-to sweetener. It contains antioxidants and vitamins and minerals such as zinc, potassium, calcium and riboflavin.
Everyone at my house loves to eat nuts so once in a while I will whip up a batch of maple-glazed nuts. These are great for snacking and can transform salads and vegetable dishes; try them over roasted beets with balsamic glaze and you will think you’re dining out at a five-star restaurant.
I also made a lively slaw with a maple-orange dressing that gained approval from my family. I whisked together mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, fresh-squeezed orange juice, maple syrup, lime and celery seed and poured it over green apple, red and purple cabbage, carrot and chopped kale. The colors mixed together looked gorgeous and the flavors were just as bright and fresh as the presentation. No processed sugars needed.
Over the next week I’ll be working on a few simple and nutritious recipes to help you get through these unprecedented times, so stay tuned.
Maple Glazed Nuts
- 2 1/2 cups mixed nuts
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
- Pinch of Kosher salt
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Add butter to a sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When the butter is melted, add the syrup and stir together, then add the nuts and remove from heat. Stir well to coat the nuts. Spread the nuts onto the parchment-lined baking sheet in an even layer and sprinkle with Kosher salt. Place in an oven preheated to 275 degrees and bake for 15 minutes. Remove and allow to cool before serving.
Balsamic Beets with Maple Glazed Nuts
- 2 medium beets, roasted, peeled and chopped
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup
- 2 tablespoons balsamic glazed
- 1/4 cup maple glazed nuts
Add the beets to a medium bowl, then drizzle with maple syrup and balsamic glaze. Top with glazed nuts and serve.
Green Apple Slaw with Orange Maple Dressing
- 1 green apple, peeled and chopped
- 1 1/2 cups green cabbage, shredded
- 3/4 cup purple cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup kale, chopped
- 1 large carrot, peeled and shredded
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 teaspoons avocado oil
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 3 tablespoons fresh squeezed orange juice
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoons celery seed
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Add the apple, green cabbage, purple cabbage, kale and carrot to a large bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss well to combine.
Maple Glazed Chicken
- 2 to 3 pound roaster chicken
- pinch of Kosher salt
- 2 1/2 tablespoons maple
- 2 teaspoons butter
- 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Set the chicken in a baking dish (remove the neck or giblets from the cavity) and sprinkle with Kosher salt. Add butter to a small saucepan and set over medium heat. When the butter is melted, add the remaining ingredients. Pour the glaze over the chicken to coat. Set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees to roast for about 45 minutes or until a meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the chicken registers 170 degrees.