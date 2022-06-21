By Janine Lademan
S trawberries have arrived, so enjoy summer’s first fruit while you can. The best strawberries are always the ones you get locally during the short few weeks they’re in season.
Here in New Hampshire, farms are starting to open their fields to pick-your-own strawberry lovers, as well as offering fresh containers of perfectly ripe, delicious berries in case you don’t have the time to pick them yourself.
When you’re picking out a container of strawberries, look for bright, deep red, glossy berries with vibrant, green caps. They should also look dry in the container without any dark or sunken in spots. Don’t wash or trim the caps off of strawberries until you’re ready to use them- doing so can speed up spoilage.
If you’re looking for some new things to try with your fresh strawberry haul, try my stuffed strawberries. They’re fun and easy to make and the sweetened cream cheese filling is reminiscent of cheesecake.
You can use regular sugar or other sweetening options like monk fruit or stevia to sweeten the cream cheese.
Another delicious way to use strawberries is to bake some in puff pastry with brie cheese. It looks sophisticated and complicated but takes just a few minutes of prep and cooking time to achieve a remarkable result.
Another fun recipe to try is strawberry tanghulu.
To make this sweet treat, you prepare a coating made from sugar and water, thread the fresh berries onto skewers and dip them in the coating. The coating hardens and becomes crunchy while the berries remain tender and juicy.
Stuffed Strawberries
3 pounds large fresh strawberries
8-ounce package cream cheese, softened
1 cup confectioner’s sugar (or sugar-free option such as powdered monk fruit)
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup heavy whipping cream
8-ounce package round wafer cookies
Small mint leaves for garnish, if desired
Line a baking sheet with waxed paper and set the wafer cookies in an even layer on the paper (you will need one cookie per strawberry).
Rinse and gently pat the strawberries dry. Slice the hulls off the berries so they can sit straight with the cut side facing down.
Use a paring knife to slice an “x” through the tips of the strawberries, being careful not to slice all the way through. Place one berry on each of the wafer cookies.
Add the cream, confectioner’s sugar, vanilla and whipping cream to a bowl and mix with an electric mixer until creamy and smooth.
Transfer to a pastry bag and pipe the filling into the cut center of each berry.
Garnish with fresh mint leaves before serving, if desired.
Puff Pastry Brie with Balsamic Strawberries
1 sheet store-bought puff pastry
8-ounce wheel brie cheese
1/2 pound fresh strawberries, rinsed, dried, hulled and chopped
2 tablespoons balsamic glaze
1 egg white, beaten
Pinch of Kosher or sea salt
Fresh basil for garnish, if desired
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set the pastry sheet in the center. Use a floured rolling pin if needed to smooth out any folds in the pastry. Unwrap the brie and place it in the center of the pastry.
Add about 3/4 of the chopped strawberries (save the rest for garnish) to a bowl and add the balsamic glaze. Stir to combine, then spoon the mixture on top of the brie. Fold the put pastry sheet over the brie, pressing any seams together.
Brush pastry with egg white and sprinkle with a little Kosher or sea salt, then set in an oven preheated to 400 degrees and bake for about 30 minutes or until golden brown.
Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with remaining chopped strawberries and basil, if desired.
Strawberry Tanghulu
2 pounds fresh strawberries
2 1/2 cups sugar
1 cup water
Mint leaves for garnish, if desired
Rinse the strawberries and gently pat dry. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Thread the strawberries on skewers, placing 2 or 3 berries on each skewer. You can leave the hull on the first strawberry you put on the skewer, but remove the hulls on the rest so there are no hulls sandwiched in between the berries.
Add the sugar and water to a saucepan and set over medium high heat. Do not stir the sugar.
Set a candy thermometer on the edge of the saucepan so it’s in the water. Place the saucepan over high heat and bring to a boil.
While the sugar mixture is boiling, add ice water to a wide bowl or casserole dish that is deep enough to submerge the skewers.
Once the thermometer reaches 250 degrees, test the mixture by sticking a skewer with no berries on it in the mixture to coat it, then plunge it in the ice water. If the coating hardens, then it is ready to use. Remove the sugar mixture from the heat.
Tilt the saucepan enough to dip the strawberries in the sugar mixture, then plunge the skewer immediately in the ice water and set on the parchment lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining skewers.
Garnish with mint leaves, if desired, before serving.