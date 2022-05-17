L ettuce celebrate — it’s National Salad Month.
It’s ideally timed. With the arrival of warmer weather and the start of outdoor dining and entertaining, it’s a perfect month to give your oven a break and work on your repertoire of cool salads and lighter meals.
But what makes a salad a salad?
When I was a kid, green salads were limited to iceberg lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes with some kind of bottled dressing.
Family barbecues on Fourth of July or Memorial Day always had loads of potato salads. Everyone had their own version; some would have chopped eggs and relish; some were creamy with lots of mayonnaise; some would be made from red potatoes while others were made from white.
I remember the first time I tried a cold rice salad at one of the family cookouts. One of my cousins had recently married a woman from Thailand who made a white rice salad with chopped carrots, peas and a light, tangy dressing. It seemed so exotic.
My salad repertoire has greatly expanded since then — there’s always a new combination to try.
One of my recent discoveries is to replace croutons with chunky granola in an apple, pear and kale salad. The trick to making a good kale salad is to sprinkle a little salt on the kale and massage it with your fingers before assembling the salad. The salt removes any bitterness and softens the kale, making it perfect for dressings and toppings.
I also put a twist on an Asian noodle salad. Instead of making a peanut dressing, which is my usual go-to, I used my food processor to blend a miso-tahini version. This cold noodle salad is a great foundation for a meal; you can add some thinly sliced steak, grilled chicken, baked tofu or even a couple of sliced hard-boiled eggs for some protein.
My most recent version of a cold rice salad featured mango, carrot, purple onion, peas and cilantro tossed in a coconut curry dressing. This is another salad that could easily transition to a meal by adding some protein. It would also be delicious topped with some chopped peanuts.
Apple, Kale and Pear Salad
1/2 cup golden raisins
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1/2 cup hot water
16-ounce bag fresh kale
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1 cup apple, chopped
1/2 pear, thinly sliced
1/2 lemon, juiced
1 shallot, thinly sliced
3/4 cup chunky granola
Sprinkle of nutmeg for garnish
For dressing:
1/4 cup olive or avocado oil
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon honey
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Pinch of salt
Fresh ground pepper to taste
First, prepare the raisins and kale:
Add the raisins, red wine vinegar and hot water to a small bowl, stir together and set aside for at least 20 minutes or until the raisins are soft and plump.
Add the kale to a large bowl and sprinkle with Kosher salt. Massage the salt into the kale and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes or until the kale has softened slightly and is darker green.
While waiting for the kale and raisins, make the dressing. Combine all of the dressing ingredients in a food processor and processing for about one minute.
To prevent the apple and pear from browning, place them in a bowl, then toss with lemon juice to coat.
Drain the liquid from the raisins. To assemble the salad, add the pear, apple and raisins to a the kale, drizzle with the prepared dressing and toss. Garnish with granola, sliced shallots and add a sprinkle of nutmeg.
Coconut Mango Rice Salad
4 cups Basmati rice, cooked
1 mango, peeled and minced
2 large carrots, peeled and diced
3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed
1 red small red onion, diced
1 cup cilantro leaves
For dressing:
3/4 cup coconut milk
1/4 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon olive or avocado oil
Pinch of Kosher salt
1 tablespoon curry powder
Add the rice, mango, carrots, peas and onions to a large bowl and stir to combine, then make the dressing.
Add all of the dressing ingredients to a food processor and process for about a minute to combine. Pour the desired amount of dressing over the rice mixture and stir well to combine.
Asian Noodle Salad
5 cups rice Asian style noodles, such as rice noodles, cooked and cooled
4 cups fresh broccoli florets
2 tablespoons olive oil
3/4 cup edamame (shelled)
3 or 4 radishes, sliced
1 pound steak or chicken, grilled and sliced (optional)
1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, for garnish, if desired
For dressing:
3 tablespoons miso paste
4 tablsepoons water
1 tablespoon mirin
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
2 tablespoons tahini paste
1 tablespoon sesame oil
1 lime, juiced
1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Put the broccoli in a bowl, add olive oil and toss to coat.
Spread the broccoli on the parchment paper and place in the oven to roast for about 20 minutes or until the broccoli begins to brown. Remove from oven and cool.
While the broccoli is cooling, prepare the dressing by adding all of the dressing ingredients to a food processor and processing for about a minute to combine. Adjust seasonings to suit your taste.
To assemble the salad, put the noodles in a large bowl and add the broccoli florets, edamame and dressing. Stir to combine. Garnish with sliced radishes, cilantro and top with grilled steak or chicken, if desired.