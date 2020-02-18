Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, marks the end of Carnival season and the arrival of Lent.
This year Mardi Gras is on Feb. 25. It’s the last day of feasting and indulging before Ash Wednesday ushers in the traditional period of fasting and penance leading up to Easter.
Mardi Gras is not usually on my radar because the snow-covered ground outside my window in the Monadnock region makes it difficult to imagine a street carnival filled with feather- and jewel-clad revelers. But I’m always into trying new foods, so this year I whipped up a few dishes to mark the occasion.
I thought about making a shrimp dish because shrimp is so popular in New Orleans, ground zero for Mardi Gras.
I kept my recipe fairly simple. I marinated the shrimp in olive oil, lime, garlic and Cajun seasoning, and grilled it on my electric grill (an extremely useful kitchen gadget in the middle of winter). When it was done, I tossed it with butter and added an extra pinch of seasoning.
Another New Orleans staple is red beans and rice. I used basmati rice, but any long-grain white rice will do. Also, I used vegetable stock, but you can cook the rice in chicken or beef stock if you prefer.
I chose canned light and dark red kidney beans to use in the dish. Using canned beans cuts the cooking and prep time; I opt for the low-sodium variety because canned beans tend to be high in sodium.
No Mardi Gras celebration would be complete without a serving of King Cake, typically finished with purple, yellow and green sugar for decoration; with a small baby figurine, or a bean, baked inside the cake, to symbolize Jesus.
The person who finds the “feve” gets to host the next Mardi Gras party. To keep it simple, I used an almond.
If you don’t want to make the cake from scratch, you can grab ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls and cream cheese from the market to pull one together in a flash. My family loves cinnamon rolls so the cream cheese and cinnamon combination topped with sugar was a real treat.
Grilled Cajun Shrimp
1 pound large shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 lime, juiced (1 to 2 tablespoons)
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 1/2 tablespoons cajun seasoning
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
Place shrimp in a large, resealable plastic bag. Add olive oil, lime juice, garlic and Cajun seasoning. Seal the bag closed and shake to distribute the oil and seasonings. Place bag in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, turning once to redistribute the seasoning.
Heat an electric grill (you can also use a regular grill) and set the shrimp on the grill once heated. Cook for 5 to 7 minutes or until the shrimp is no longer translucent. Transfer shrimp to a large bowl and add the butter, an additional pinch of Cajun seasoning and the salt and toss to combine.
Red Beans and Rice
1 1/2 cups long-grain white rice, such as basmati
4 cups vegetable stock, divided (you can use chicken or beef stock)
15-ounce can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
2 (15-ounce) cans light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
14-ounce can diced tomatoes
12-ounce package roasted garlic chicken sausage, chopped
2 cloves garlic
1 sweet onion, diced
3 ribs celery, diced
2 cups colored bell peppers, chopped
1 1/2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/2 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley, if desired, for garnish
Add rice and three cups of the stock to a saucepan and set over medium-high heat; bring to a boil.
Once the rice is boiling, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the rice is tender and cooked throughout; set aside. (If the stock evaporates before the rice is softened, add a few tablespoons of water as needed to prevent sticking).
Add olive oil to a large sauté pan and set over medium-high heat. When oil is warmed, add garlic, celery, onion, peppers and sausage and sauté for about 10 minutes or until the sausage is browned and the vegetables have softened.
Add beans, remaining vegetable stock, tomatoes, salt, Cajun seasoning and black pepper and stir to combine. Reduce heat to medium and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the beans have softened and the dish is slightly thickened.
To serve, add a scoop of rice to a bowl and spoon the beans on top. Garnish with parsley, if desired, before serving.
Quick King Cake
2 (17-ounce) packages large cinnamon rolls, such as Pillsbury’s Grands (discard icing)
8-ounce cream cheese, softened
2 tablespoons brown sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1/4 cup purple sanding sugar
1/4 cup green sanding sugar
1/4 cup yellow sanding sugar
1 cup store bought cream cheese frosting
1 almond (or baby figurine, or bean, etc.)
Line bottom of a 9-inch springform cake pan with parchment paper. Spray lightly with nonstick cooking spray.
Open one package of the cinnamon roll dough. Separate the rolls and place them in the pan face up, tucking them along the sides of the pan to form a ring.
Add cream cheese, brown sugar and lemon juice to a bowl and mix together. Spread cream cheese mixture over the top of the cinnamon rolls in an even layer. Place the almond or figurine in a random spot on top of the cream cheese.
Open the remaining cinnamon roll dough. Set rolls on top of the other rolls and cream cheese in the pan.
Place in an oven preheated to 350 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or the tops of the rolls are lightly browned and cooked throughout.
Let cool for several minutes, then remove the outer ring of the pan and cool to room temperature. Spread a light, even layer of frosting along the top. Sprinkle the sugars over the top of the frosting in three separate sections for decoration, and serve.