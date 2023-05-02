Jabba Guacamole and Chips

If you need some out-of-this-world ideas for your next Star Wars-themed gathering, try an appetizer of Jabba Guacamole and Chips to start with, followed by a bowl of Yoda’s Rootleaf Stew.

 JANINE LADEMAN

If you’re a fan of Star Wars, the multimovie space saga created by George Lucas, then May 4th is an important date for you.

I remember when the first Star Wars movie came out in 1977. My father came home early from work, loaded me and my brother into his truck and drove us to a movie theater in Nashua to see it.

Yoda Root Stew

Portion Bread

The idea for Portion Bread came from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” when Rey returns from scavenging and quickly throws together some ingredients that produce a loaf of bread instantly.