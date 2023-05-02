If you’re a fan of Star Wars, the multimovie space saga created by George Lucas, then May 4th is an important date for you.
I remember when the first Star Wars movie came out in 1977. My father came home early from work, loaded me and my brother into his truck and drove us to a movie theater in Nashua to see it.
I was fascinated with the characters, costumes and sound effects in the movie, especially Yoda. For Christmas that year, my brother and I both got light sabers that lit up and made noises when you swung them around, just like in the movies.
The world of Star Wars has grown substantially with a dozen movies, including prequels and sequels as well as several television series and spinoffs.
As the Star Wars universe expanded, so did its fans, who started to celebrate May 4th as Star Wars Day. The phrase “May the Force be with you,” spoken by one of the main characters, Obi-Wan Kenobi, throughout his life, morphed into “May the 4th be with you” among fans, making May 4 a significant day galaxy-wide.
If you are planning to celebrate all things Star Wars, I came up with a few food options to make your celebration complete.
But in researching some of the food seen in the movies over the years, there were a few things I knew immediately would not have a place on my menu.
For example, Chewbacca, the legendary, hairy Wookiee, hunted and ate cute critters called Porgs, a species of sea-dwelling, beakless birds. Another notable character, Jabba the Hutt, one of the most powerful gangsters in the galaxy, ate things like cockroaches and frogs, so I thought I’d leave those out, too.
Since Jabba is such a recognizable and interesting character, I made an edible model of him from an avocado covered with guacamole. Served with a side of tortilla chips, it’s a great-looking dish for anyone’s Star Wars- themed gathering.
Another food from the 2015 Star Wars movie, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” is Rey’s Portion Bread, a starchy, self-rising bread.
In the movie, Rey returns home from a day of scavenging and pours a green, powdered substance into a pan, adds water and instantly, a loaf of bread arises.
The portion bread I came up with is my own version. I decided to skip the part where you make it green, but the bread I came up with will go nicely with a bowl of Yoda’s Rootleaf Stew. May the 4th be with you!
Yoda’s Rootleaf Stew
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 sweet onion, chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 1/2 cups brown or green lentils
- 5 cups vegetable broth
- 2 cups water
- 1 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 15-ounce can sliced potatoes, drained
- 1 cup frozen peas
- 1 cup mixed dried mushrooms of choice, rehydrated
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
Add the olive oil and butter to a stockpot and set over medium-high heat.
When the butter is melted, add the onion, carrots and garlic, and sauté until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes.
Add the cumin, onion powder, lentils, broth and water, and stir to combine.
Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium low and simmer for about 25 minutes, or until the lentils still hold their shape but are tender. Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine.
Cover and simmer on low for about 15 minutes, then season to suit your taste.
Portion Bread
- 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 4 tablespoons flour
- 1 1/2 tablespoons sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon chia seeds
- 1/4 teaspoon flax seeds
Add the vegetable oil to a small (5 to 6 inches in diameter) bowl and add the oil.
Swirl the oil to coat the bowl.
Add the remaining ingredients and stir to combine until a dough ball forms. Set in a microwave, uncovered, and heat for 45 seconds. Remove from microwave and allow to cool slightly before serving.
Jabba Guacamole and Chips
- 1 avocado, peeled only (to use for mold base)
- 3 avocados, peeled, pitted and mashed
- 1 lime, juiced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup sweet onion, minced
- 2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 teaspoon garlic, finely minced
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- 1 green pepper, for decoration
- Tortilla chips, for serving
Add the mashed avocado to a medium bowl and add the lime juice, salt, onion, cilantro, garlic and cayenne pepper and mash everything together with a fork.
Cover and transfer to the refrigerator to allow the flavors to develop. To assemble, add a tablespoonful of guacamole to a serving platter or bowl and stand up the whole, peeled avocado vertically.
Spread the remaining guacamole over the avocado to create a blob-like creature resembling Jabba the Hutt. Slice the green pepper to form a mouth, eyes and small arms and add them to the guacamole for decoration. Serve with tortilla chips.