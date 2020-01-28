I f you’re looking for some satisfying Super Bowl snacks to enjoy during the game Sunday, I put together a few easy to make munchies to add to your roster.
The NFL’s championship game, between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, should be a good one. Whether you’re hosting a game-watching soiree or tasked with bringing a dish to a gathering, no Super Bowl party would be complete without Pigs in a Blanket, those tasty little cocktail hot dogs wrapped in crescent-roll dough.
I like to call my version of this dish Pigs in a Quilt, because instead of using crescent roll dough, I opted for puff pastry.
To add a slightly more complex flavor, I brushed a little maple honey mustard on the dough before rolling it around each cocktail dog. I also brushed a little butter with garlic powder over the top before cooking to ensure they turned a deep golden brown.
They’re delicious, especially when served with an extra side of the mustard for dipping.
Another game-day favorite is chicken wings and drumsticks. I recently learned a trick to making crispy wings without frying them in oil: Toss the chicken in a little baking powder before setting them on a rack on a baking sheet. The baking powder helps the skin to crisp up while baking and doesn’t leave any taste (especially after you toss them in a sauce). I tried this with a big pack of drumsticks and tossed them in a teriyaki sauce with some sesame seeds after baking and it worked like a charm — no more soggy skin.
A store-bought pizza dough is a handy thing to keep in the fridge for easy, last-minute snacks. You can cut the dough into smaller pieces and add some filling before baking.
I used a basil flavored dough to wrap some chicken meatballs into sort of a bite-sized calzone. A little marinara made an excellent dipping sauce. You can come up with all kinds of variations by changing the kind of dough you’re using and swapping out the fillings: How about a beer dough filled with ham, cheddar and Dijon mustard, or a garlic dough with Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and chicken.
For something a little heartier but still easy to whip up, try making sliders.
Start by prepping a package of dinner rolls. Don’t separate them, but slice through the entire pack horizontally. Set the top half aside and brush the bottom half with a little mayonnaise.
To make the filling, press the ground beef into the bottom of a rectangular baking dish in an even layer, season the meat and bake. The meat will cook into a sheet that you can set on top of the bottom layer of the rolls. Add your favorite cheese (I used pepper jack) and some toppings like caramelized onions, then cover with the top layer of rolls. Brush the rolls with some melted butter and sprinkle some sesame seeds on the top, then set the whole thing in the oven to heat for a few minutes. When they’re golden, simply cut the rolls into individual servings and set them on a tray.
Pigs in a Quilt
12 oz package cocktail sausages
13 oz package puff pastry sheet
2 tbsp butter
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1/2 cup maple honey mustard
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. On a clean workspace, using a pizza cutter, cut the dough into strips about 1 inch wide and 2 inches long (long enough to wrap around the width of the cocktail sausage plus a little extra for sealing the dough together).
Lightly brush the center of the dough strip with mustard, then set a sausage on the strip of dough. Set a sausage on one end of the dough (like you are making a ’T’ and wrapping the dough around the center of the sausage). Roll the dough around the sausage and lightly press the end to seal.
Set the sausage on the prepared baking sheet and repeat with remaining dough.
Melt the butter in a saucepan set over medium heat, then add the garlic powder. Brush the dough wrapped sausage with butter and set in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the dough is puffy and light golden brown.
Add remaining mustard to a ramekin and serve as a dipping sauce.
Teriyaki Glazed Chicken Drumsticks
3 lbs chicken drumsticks
2 tsp baking powder
1/2 tsp onion powder
1 tsp Kosher salt
1/2 tsp white pepper
1 tsp garlic powder
1/4 cup honey
1 cup teriyaki sauce
2 tsp cornstarch
1 tsp Sambal Olek chili paste (omit for mild wings)
1 tbsp sesame seeds
2 tbsp green onions, sliced, if desired for garnish
Remove the drumsticks from the package and pat dry before placing in a large bowl.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, then set a wire rack on the baking sheet. Lightly spray the rack with cooking spray.
Add the baking powder, onion powder, kosher salt, pepper and garlic powder to a bowl and stir to combine. Sprinkle the chicken with the baking powder mixture and toss well to coat each piece. Set the chicken on the wire rack and then set in the refrigerator to chill for an hour.
Place the chicken in a preheated 250 oven to bake for 30 minutes. Raise the oven temperature to 425 degrees and bake for an additional 40 to 45 minutes or until the chicken skin is golden and crispy. Remove from oven and set aside.
Add the teriyaki sauce, honey, cornstarch and Sambal Olek to a saucepan and set over medium high heat. Whisk the ingredients together while heating; when the sauce begins to bubble and thicken, remove from heat.
Add the cooked drumsticks to a large bowl and pour the sauce over the chicken. Toss to coat, then transfer to a serving dish and garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.
Meatball Bites with Marinara Dipping Sauce
1 store bought basil flavored pizza dough (or plain)
12 oz package Italian chicken meatballs
2 cups marinara sauce
1/2 cup parmesan cheese, shredded
2 tbsp butter
1/2 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp Kosher salt
1 tbsp fresh chopped basil, if desired, for garnish
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.
Pinch off a piece of dough a little smaller than a golfball and stretch it slightly to flatten. Add about a teaspoon of marinara sauce and a pinch of parmesan cheese to the center, then set a meatball on top of the sauce and cheese.
Gently stretch the dough over the top of the meatball to cover, pinching the sides to seal.
Set the dough covered meatball on the baking sheet and repeat with remaining meatballs.
Melt the butter in a microwave or stove top and stir in the garlic powder. Brush meatballs with butter, then sprinkle with Kosher salt.
Set in an oven preheated to 425 degrees and bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the dough is light golden brown. Remove from oven and serve with marinara sauce.
Single-Sheet Sliders
2 lbs ground beef
1 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp pepper
1/2 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp Kosher salt
1 package of a dozen dinner rolls, such as snowflake rolls
3 tbsp mayonnaise
1 vivaldi onion, sliced
1tbsp olive oil
1 tsp sugar
6 sliced pepper jack cheese (or cheese of your choice)
2 tbsp butter, melted
1 tbsp sesame seeds
Place the ground beef in an 8x11 baking dish and press into an even layer.
In a small bowl, mix the garlic powder, onion powder, salt and pepper and mix together, then sprinkle over the ground beef.
Set in an oven preheated to 375 degrees and bake for about 20 minutes or until the beef is cooked throughout.
While the beef is cooking, prepare the buns: If the buns are connected to one another in the package, leave them that way. Use a long bread knife to slice the tops of the buns off, preferably in one sheet, then set aside. Brush the bottoms with mayonnaise and set on a parchment lined baking sheet.
Add the olive oil to a sautée pan and set over medium high heat. When the oil is warmed, add the sliced onions and sprinkle with sugar. Cook 5 to 7 minutes or until the onions begin to brown, then remove from heat.
Remove the cooked beef from the baking dish (preferably in one sheet) and set on top of the bun bottoms. Layer the cheese slices over the meat, then top with the onions. Set the top of the buns over the onions, then brush the buns with butter. Cover with the bun tops.
Brush on melted butter, sprinkle the sesame seeds over the buns and set the baking sheet in an oven preheated to 350 degrees. Bake for about 10 minutes or until the cheese is melted.
Remove from oven and cut into 12 individual servings by following the outline of each dinner roll.